Waterloo Regional Airport Board hopes federal aid is enough

“Revenue’s going down all the way around,” said board member Scott Voigt. “We’re not getting fuel sales. That’s hurting us. We’re not getting passengers. That’s hurting us. We’re getting reduced parking revenue.”

While board members voiced concerns about spending any of the CARES Act grant on capital projects or equipment now, Airport Director Keith Kaspari said the airport has four full years to spend the money and could reallocate the funds to cover operating costs if the initial $300,000 “financial backstop” isn’t sufficient.

“We can hold things off until we’re more confident the economy will rebound as we move forward in the months ahead,” Kaspari said. “It’s not like we need to get all of this work done in a year or two.”

The pandemic also has been hard on Livingston Aviation, a fixed-base operator at the Waterloo airport that provides general aviation services.

“Overall our business is down roughly 80 percent,” said Tim Newton, Livingston Aviation’s general manager.

Board members approved a request from Newton to reduce his rent significantly over the next six months and defer the repayment by increasing rent in the latter years of the current lease.

