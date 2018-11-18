WATERLOO — Cameras soon will begin nabbing motorists running red lights at nine Waterloo intersections.
Thirteen automated traffic enforcement cameras are being installed at those locations with plans to have them operational and issuing citations for violations by the day after Thanksgiving.
“I’m confident that not only will our traffic safety improve at these intersections, it will improve across the Cedar Valley,” said Police Chief Dan Trelka, who said the goal of automated traffic enforcement is to motivate safer driving habits.
City Council members voted in August 2017 to authorize the use of cameras to fine owners of vehicles that speed or run through red lights. The city retained Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., to supply the enforcement equipment in return for a cut of the fine revenue.
The police department began using hand-held speed cameras a year ago and later received a “speed Jeep” with cameras to catch speeders. But the red light camera implementation was delayed while the city and Sensys Gatso worked out details on their locations.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in April cities could install automated traffic enforcement cameras on state highways through their jurisdictions without approval of the Iowa Department of Transportation, putting the program back on track.
“Our statistics show that those are intersections where we’re having some really bad accidents, even some fatal accidents, where people are running red lights,” Trelka said.
City officials said there will be a two-week grace period when the cameras first go operational, with warnings instead of fines being sent to the registered owners of offending vehicles.
Fines set by City Council resolution are $75 for running a red light, $100 for a second offense and $125 for each subsequent violation.
The cameras will take high resolution still photos and video, which a police officer will review before a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the car.
A violation occurs when a vehicle enters the intersection after the signal turns red. Vehicles can still make right turns on red lights if they come to a full stop first or do not make the turn faster than 12 mph.
The citations are municipal infractions, meaning they are not reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation to affect driving records.
Sensys Gatso provides and maintains the cameras at no cost to the city but receives $36 for each citation paid. The city receives the rest of the revenue, which the City Council has earmarked for property tax relief.
