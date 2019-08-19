WATERLOO -- The Rev. Mary Robinson stood before the City Council two months ago demanding action to address racial disparities in the community.
She returned Monday with dozens of like-minded community members for what she called "an important, awesome first stop."
Mayor Quentin Hart declared Monday as "We Move Forward Day" as a call to action to deal with documented disparities between Waterloo's white and African-American residents in terms of employment, income, education and other socioeconomic metrics.
"There must be a sober assessment and recognition that hurtful and deeply entrenched disparities which function to dampen some of our brilliant diversity and snuff out some of our light still exist within our beloved city and metroplex," the proclamation read in part.
"We seek to move the needle of progress forward … to improve the quality of life for all in Waterloo and the whole of the Cedar Valley," it continued.
Robinson's previous comments to the council sought an acknowledgement of the problems highlighted in a report from 24/7 Wall St., an online publication, which called the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area the worst place in America to be black.
"We couldn't continue to be silent," Robinson said. "I applaud the mayor and I applaud the city council for taking this step.
"We have work to do," she added. "But the first piece of work is acknowledging that we matter to you, that we are valued, that everyone here in the Cedar Valley is valued."
The Waterloo Human Rights Commission and Black Hawk County Health Department are two of several organizations that have taken lead roles in addressing some of the disparities raised in the 24/7 Wall St. study.
"As a community we recognize that injustice and inequalities not only affect one group but it affects all of us," said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county health director. "It affects the human race."
Human Rights Executive Director Abraham Funchess said there are residents from all ethnic groups and walks of life in the Cedar Valley willing to work to address the disparities.
"We just want to buckle down and get busy with you to make the community stronger," he said.
Mayor Hart acknowledged Robinson's efforts to get the city to first acknowledge the problems.
"Being uncomfortable sometimes forces you to action or it can force you to retreat," he said. "What I'm starting to see right now is some of the very words of what this day means. That is we move forward together.
"My heart is overjoyed to see so many people that look different, from different places of this entire community, that are willing to work and move that needle forward together," he said.
The 24/7 Wall St. report published in November ranked metro areas based on the gap between white and black residents in terms of unemployment, education, incarceration rates, health disparities, income levels and other factors.
One of the most alarming statistics, according to the most recently available U.S. Census estimates for 2017, put metro-wide unemployment at 4 percent for white residents and 19.7 percent for African Americans.
