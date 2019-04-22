WATERLOO — Two projects and five individuals are being recognized this year at the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission’s annual awards ceremony.
The public is invited to attend the event May 9 at the Grout Museum. A social begins at 6 p.m. with the program scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Honorees this year include the Courtyard by Marriott at TechWorks, which was a $43 million renovation of a 1947 John Deere manufacturing building into a new 191-room hotel, restaurant and training center.
The Hotel President, the city’s newest addition to the National Register of Historic Places, is also being honored after the 1929 building on the corner of East Park and Sycamore streets underwent a $12 million renovation.
Judy Toepfer and her late husband Dean are receiving an award for the work the couple did maintaining their bungalow at 251 Alta Vista Ave. in the Highland Historic Neighborhood. Judy also served on the Historic Preservation Commission.
Finally, the “Smokey Row Trio” of Orrin Miller, Tim Kuhlmann and Sue Pearson are being honored for the volunteer labor they provided to help with a historic survey of the roughly 16-block triangle bounded by Sumner Street to the north, Mobile Street to the east and the Canadian National Railway tracks from East Fourth to Douglas streets.
A grant received for the survey required 100 hours of volunteer service as a match, which was largely provided by Miller, Kuhlmann and Pearson.
Those wishing to attend the event are asked to RSVP to John Dornoff at 291-4366 or john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.
