WATERLOO – Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the city of Waterloo with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

An impartial panel judged the report to see if it met the high standards of the program which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential user and user groups to read the report.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting.

