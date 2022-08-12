Waterloo receives $20.5 million to transform La Porte Road

WATERLOO — A total transformation of La Porte Road can more forward after funding were received from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The DOT awarded the city of Waterloo $20.5 million for the 2.7 mile stretch, starting from the off-ramp on U.S. 218 until the street becomes Hess Road, near the Lost Island Waterpark. The city applied for a grant through the Critical Road Project. That funding stream is a component of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity – a part of the larger infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley announced the grant this week in a news release along with funding for smaller road projects in Dubuque and Muscatine.

The overall estimated cost of the project is $28,479,396. The city plans to provide a match of $8,494,732 – $312,404 in city funds from fees and revenues, $8,030,000 in SWAP funding and $151,328 in TAP funding. SWAP funding is similar to money from a federal aid contract, but it doesn’t have as many rules and regulations, according to city engineer Jamie Knutson. TAP funding is money for alternate forms of transportation.

Construction is expected to start after July 1, 2023, and be finished in phases. Along with La Porte Road, it will include a portion of Shaulis Road and go north towards U.S. Highway 20. Dates and details of the phases are unknown, but work is expected to be complete in the next four to five years.

The project will reconfigure the roadway by eliminating certain lanes and, in turn, create a separate bike and pedestrian path along the sides of La Porte Road. Turn lanes will also be added to stimulate traffic movement.

The north end of the project, near the frontage road between East Mitchell and Cornwall avenues, will have its traffic shifted west. That road will be removed and replaced with a slip ramp that connects La Porte Road to U.S. Highway 218. The grant proposal states a study shows the new alignment will be able to accommodate traffic.

The northern end of La Porte Road will be converted from an undivided four lanes, to three lanes – one northbound, one southbound and the center lane will be a turning lane.

At the intersection with East Ridgeway Avenue, the three-lane road will widen to five lanes, which will continue until Bopp Street. Between Bopp to Grimm streets, La Porte Road will return to three lanes.

After Grimm Street, La Porte will be reduced to a two-lane undivided road with added left-turn lanes at proposed intersections.

Improvements to turn lanes are planned at other intersections, such as East Mitchell Avenue and East San Marnan Drive. Near the end of the corridor, where La Porte Road turns into Hess Road, a roundabout may be added.

As for pedestrians and bicyclists, there currently is not a safe way for them to travel. The project plans to address inequities of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to connect areas of poverty to areas with commercial and recreational centers.

Along with a separate added sidewalk, the MET transit service plans to add multiple stops on both sides of La Porte Road. There will be four stops with benches on the road at Mitchell, Howard Avenue, San Marnan and Shaulis. There will be a stop with a shelter along the road at Ridgeway. The city states in the application that all of the stops will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Waterloo’s average Walk Score is 37 on a 100-point scale where 100 is the most walkable, according to the application. The score of 37 indicates that a vehicle is needed for most trips.

To enhance walkability, the city is also adding lighting, trees and native pollinator plants.