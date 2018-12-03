WATERLOO — It took two years for Walmart and city officials to find common ground on land necessary for a major sewer project.
But the resulting easement agreements approved unanimously Monday by the Waterloo City Council clears the way for a sewer main that is expected to alleviate troublesome basement backups and sewer overflows in the West Ninth Street corridor.
“Folks have been asking for help in this area,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “When I first saw (the cost) there was a little bit of sticker shock, but we have to get this project done.”
The city will pay Walmart nearly $123,700 for temporary and permanent easements on 1.2 acres of land behind the corporation’s store at 1334 Flammang Drive in the Crossroads Center area.
The easements are necessary for the city to open bids next spring on the estimated $4 million Dry Run Creek interceptor sewer project, which will take sewage currently going into the overloaded West Ninth Street area and pump it from Kimball Avenue east to the sewage treatment plant.
It is one of a many projects the city is required to make under a court settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice based on past sewer overflows.
“This is one of the bigger projects that we have as part of the consent decree,” said Doug Schindel, an engineer with the AECOM design firm.
Resident Todd Obadal questioned the cost of the Walmart easements but misstated the current value of the Walmart property and incorrectly interpreted the rationale provided by the city.
Walmart’s current 15-acre site is assessed for taxing purposes at $3.8 million, and the city is paying Walmart the same price per square foot as the rest of the land for permanent easements.
Walmart is receiving 10 percent of the square footage price for temporary easements, which are only needed during the construction process.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city actually charged Walmart $100,000 for less than half an acre of city property when the store expanded about 13 years ago. That’s proportionately more than is being paid by the city for the easements.
The city has applied to a state revolving loan infrastructure program to finance the entire sewer project. But that loan will be paid off with sewer user fees.
Council members voted earlier this year to approve a 5 percent sewer rate hike Jan. 1 and another 5 percent rate increase July 1, 2019, with the increased revenue expected to help pay for improvements required by the federal government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.