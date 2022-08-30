Waterloo re-audit finds no wrongdoing

WATERLOO – Results of a long-awaited review of the city of Waterloo's finances by the State Auditor’s Office found no irregularities, according to a report released Tuesday.

The report covers several areas of concern cited in an April 2019 citizens' petition seeking the re-audit and gives the city a clean bill of health.

“As a city, we work tirelessly to ensure that your tax dollars and resources are being put to good use. Regardless of how many awards the city has received for excellence in financial practices, politics can still reveal its ugly head," Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said in an e-mail. "This re-audit was brought by a small group of community members that attempt to discredit the hard work of city staff and leadership at every turn. This has cost the state and city massive staff time resulting in thousands of dollars, when our focus should be on moving forward.”

The petition was signed by 148 residents and asked the state office to “secure a complete or partial re-audit … of the financial transactions and the condition of the funds of the local government.”

State Auditor Rob Sand said his office took that request seriously.

“A lot of people had questions about what was going on. It’s an important procedure because it's a way people can get independent answers,” Sand said. “We responded to all the concerns and we found no findings of non-compliance.”

Resident Forest Dillavou said at the time the petition was filed he was one of the individuals who signed and helped collect the required signatures. He said the concerns largely related to transfers of money between various city operating funds. For example, the city finances code enforcement from the sanitation fund but deposits fines from code enforcement action in the general fund.

“It’s not fraud,” Dillavou said in 2019. “It’s the questionable financial practices."

The petitioners asked the auditor to look at city finances for fiscal year 2018. In his re-audit report, Sand said due to the concerns brought up he looked at the period of July 1, 2012, through June 30, 2018.

The petition asked the auditor to look at 14 specific concerns ranging from tax increment funding to the use of funds from the United States Conference of Mayors Childhood Obesity Prevention grant.

Sand's report made just one recommendation. It regards the animal control and code enforcement budgets. Both are currently budgeted under the sanitation fund.

Sand said if the fees collected for these departments are not enough to offset expenses, the city should consider budgeting for them as part of general operations rather than covering the excess costs with sanitation fees.

Dillavou originally was concerned about code enforcement but said he thought the auditor would find more misuse of funds. However, he said another audit should be done for the time period after 2018.

“I think we need another audit after the CFO was dismissed and the police chief signing a contract and making a run for it,” Dillavou said. “But I don’t want to if it takes another three years.”

The city previously told The Courier the city’s chief financial officer, Michelle Weidner, retired after 21 years with the city. Former Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald resigned Aug. 19.

Sand said re-audits are low on the priority list for the auditor’s office. Criminal investigations take precedence, as well as the state’s annual standard audits. He said the report took so long to produce because of the numerous questions contained in the petition.

Four concerns regarding TIF were brought before the auditor. These included the purchase of property for “future commercial expansion,” the combination of the Logan Avenue TIF and Midport TIF and the renewals of the Martin Road and San Marnan TIFs.

TIF is used by cities to encourage development, including upgrading areas of blight, helping residential development efforts and enhancing economic development, the report said.

Sand said his office’s scrutiny of Waterloo’s TIF activity “did not identify any non-compliance” with the Code of Iowa.

The petitioners stated the city has “millions of dollars in building repairs needed” and seems to choose building new structures rather than repairing existing ones.

Sand responded to this concern, saying city officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations.

“City officials are responsible for making difficult decisions on how to best use the city’s revenues and fund necessary community services and capital projects,” the report stated. “Elected officials must balance the needs of the citizens while also keeping the tax rate at an acceptable level.”

The petition also requested an audit of how Waterloo conducted building inspections. It stated the city passed an ordinance implementing a “500% increase in safety and registration fees.”

Sand said he looked into two rental inspection fees, one in 1994 and the latest in 2014.

“The inspection fee (in 1994) was established at $25 per inspection,” the report said. “We verified inspection fees collected remain at $25 per inspection. There has not been a 500% increase in fees.”

A tangential issue was the use of grant funds from the United States Conference of Mayors. Waterloo was awarded $100,000 to support childhood obesity prevention, environmental health and sustainability programs. The petitioners stated they were told the money went to one organization -- Covenant Medical Center's obesity prevention program.

Sand found the money supported the “Healthy H2O Loo” program, which had agreements with the Cedar Valley Blue Zones Project, Tri-County Child and Family Development Council and the University of Northern Iowa Foundation. Services also were provided by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Iowa. Sand said the office reviewed actions taken by the council related to the grant and did not identify any concerns.

Sand, a Democrat, has promoted himself as a nonpartisan opponent of public waste and corruption.

“As a prosecutor I’ve gone after Republicans and after Democrats,” Sand said in a video announcing his candidacy in 2017. “It doesn’t matter to me what your party affiliation is -- it’s whether or not you’re doing right or breaking the law.”

The entire re-audit can be viewed at auditor.iowa.gov/reports.