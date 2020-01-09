Waterloo rally protests entering war with Iran

WATERLOO – A rally opposing the escalation of the conflict with Iran drew about 15 people Thursday evening in downtown Waterloo.

The “No War With Iran Emergency Rally” was organized by Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. Opponents of launching a war with Iran chanted and held signs outside of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office at 531 Commercial St.

“We can use our 2020 vision to not make the mistakes of the Iraq war,” Schwartz said. “We know that war … cost us $2.4 trillion, 4,000 American lives, and over 200,000 Iraqi’s lives were lost.”

Kamyar Enshayan, director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, attended the rally. An Iran native, he moved to the United States 41 years ago.

“This nation (the U.S.), we have so much to offer the world. Starting a war and assassinating … is just so opposite of what we could be doing out there, being a positive force in the community of nations,” Enshayan said. “Iran is not a democracy, and their government isn’t representing them. They have no say in what their government does. … People in Iran have been sick and tired of that government for the last 40 years.”