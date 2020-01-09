Waterloo rally protests entering war with Iran

WATERLOO – A rally opposing the escalation of the conflict with Iran drew about 15 people Thursday evening in downtown Waterloo.
The “No War With Iran Emergency Rally” was organized by Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. Opponents of launching a war with Iran chanted and held signs outside of Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office at 531 Commercial St.
“We can use our 2020 vision to not make the mistakes of the Iraq war,” Schwartz said. “We know that war … cost us $2.4 trillion, 4,000 American lives, and over 200,000 Iraqi’s lives were lost.”
Kamyar Enshayan, director of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, attended the rally. An Iran native, he moved to the United States 41 years ago.
“This nation (the U.S.), we have so much to offer the world. Starting a war and assassinating … is just so opposite of what we could be doing out there, being a positive force in the community of nations,” Enshayan said. “Iran is not a democracy, and their government isn’t representing them. They have no say in what their government does. … People in Iran have been sick and tired of that government for the last 40 years.”
The rally came minutes after the U.S. House passed a resolution that aims to bar any further military action against Iran without congressional approval. The measure was nonbinding, however, and stands little chance of passing the Senate.
“Trump is saying things are de-escalating, but clearly his record is that we can’t trust what he’s saying, so we’re going to keep the heat on because the last thing this world needs is another hot war in the Middle East,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz called on Sens. Grassley and Joni Ernst to stop Trump from entering another “neverending, unnecessary war in the Middle East.”
“We’re the ones who suffer. … It’s not the elites. It’s not the leaders. It is the everyday people. The people just like us. … They’re the ones who die and the ones who suffer,” Schwartz said to the crowd.
Ernst and Grassley both released statements Thursday in support of the recent assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Ernst noted Soleimani and his proxies have been involved in IED incidents throughout Iraq that killed and maimed hundreds of Americans.
“I have no qualms about that man being off the face of the planet,” she said.
Grassley also supported the president’s actions.
He noted the Iranian regime has been increasingly aggressive the past year, “attacking oil tankers, shooting down a U.S. drone, seizing a British tanker, attacking a Saudi oil facility, attacking U.S. military bases in Iraq and storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.”
Until now the U.S. response has been “too measured,” he said.
“Sometimes you have to stand up to a bully to get him to back off or else you invite further aggression,” he said.