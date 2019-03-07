WATERLOO -- The city will use a small property tax increase this year to help keep a fire station open and hire a new vehicle mechanic.
Waterloo City Council members avoided protracted debates and bickering that marred past budget hearings before voting 5-2 Thursday to adopt a tax rate and spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
"We wanted to have a more professional experience this time," said Councilman Bruce Jacobs, who joined Ray Feuss, Margaret Klein, Jerome Amos Jr. and Sharon Juon in voting for the budget.
"Since I've been on the council, this is the budget that's included the most input from all the council members combined," Jacobs said. "I think council members did a very nice job of compromising and working this out to make it reasonable.
"We cover our bases very well with a very slight (tax) increase, which I think people are willing to take on."
Councilmen Steve Schmitt voted against the budget because it was balanced by spending down $350,000 in general fund cash reserves. He also suggested his input was not considered.
"There was no point in talking tonight because that cake was baked last week," Schmitt said. "The mayor has had meetings with certain council members. It was a done deal weeks ago."
Councilman Pat Morrissey also voted against the budget after his counter proposal failed to get any support.
Morrissey wanted to boost the use of reserves to $500,000, raise the gas and electric franchise fee and cut $110,500 from the police budget free up revenue for another firefighter, two mechanics and additional employees in the Center for the Arts, Human Rights Commission and Management Information Systems departments.
His plan also added $50,000 for library materials, $71,000 more for MET Transit bus support and $30,000 for fireworks enforcement overtime.
"It is the lowest levy rate increase of all the proposals you have in front of you," Morrissey said. "It increases all those things that I've talked about that have been cut over the years and in so doing provides better services that the residents of Waterloo deserve."
Other council members had previously voiced reluctance to boost the franchise fee or tap the general fund reserves for more revenue.
The approved budget boosts overall property tax collection by $1.67 million, or 4.1 percent, in the coming year based on increased property values and a bump in the property tax rate from $17.46 to $17.55 per $1,000 of value.
The new rate generates a 2.87 percent increase in the city's share of a residential tax bill, a 0.5 percent increase in industrial and commercial tax bills, and a 4.3 percent cut in multi-residential building taxes.
Those differences between classes are set by rollbacks adopted by the state and can't be adjusted by the City Council.
The owner of a $100,000 home in Waterloo will see the city's share of their tax bill grow from $971 to $999 next year. The city collects about 43 percent of the overall tax bill, with the schools and county getting the rest.
On the expense side, the budget includes additional overtime to keep Fire Station No. 6 open full time and adds a mechanic to help overcome a backlog of maintenance that has left some city vehicles and equipment idled.
The budget adds $80,000 in new funding to help restructure the legal department following the retirement of City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the budget includes about $1.4 million in additional personnel costs. But she said actual wage increases and health insurance costs won't be settled until the city finishes negotiating contracts with its labor unions.
