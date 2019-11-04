WATERLOO — One of the most heavily debated ordinances in recent city history is now on the books.
Waterloo City Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the final reading of an amended fair chance initiative, commonly called “ban the box,” to help those with criminal pasts find jobs.
The ordinance, which was defeated twice in the past eight years, was approved after six separate votes and multiple passionate debates over the past two months.
City officials now are gearing up to provide training and additional information for local businesses that will be expected to comply with the new rules starting July 1.
The ordinance prevents the city and all private employers from having a question about criminal records on job applications, while those employing 15 or more workers are not allowed to ask about criminal records until making a conditional job offer.
Employers can still conduct criminal background checks and can rescind job offers for legitimate business reasons.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein voted against the ordinance, which they said conflicts with state law and should be adopted at the state level to avoid hurting Waterloo’s economic development efforts.
“I believe this is bad for business,” Klein said.
Council members Sharon Juon, Pat Morrissey, Ray Feuss and Jerome Amos Jr. supported the ordinance, noting they trust it does not violate any provisions of Iowa law.
“Both our city attorney and outside council both strongly believe the state law would not impact negatively this ordinance that we’re putting in front of you,” Juon said.
“Please don’t believe how harmful this is going to be for business; that is not the case,” she added. “And please don’t believe some of the half-truths that have been presented to you tonight.”
Feuss noted there has been a lot of talk about the impact of the ordinance on the business community and not enough about how it will help citizens.
“We have people that want to be and need to be a contributing member of society,” Feuss said. “But we’re so focused on businesses rather than the community members that we forget sometimes we need to lift up our fellow humans.”
He also said Waterloo doesn’t need to wait for the Legislature to take action.
“Why can’t we take the lead instead of waiting for the state? Because the state doesn’t look like Waterloo at all?” Feuss said. “Let’s do what’s right for our citizens.”
