WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will hold family friendly open houses next week for National Public Works and National EMS weeks.
Waterloo Fire Rescue will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Station One, 425 E. Third St.
Visitors will be able to tour a fire engine, ambulance, technical rescue trailer, HazMat trailer and AirCare 2 helicopter. Live demonstrations include extrication procedure from a vehicle, repelling from the building and mechanical CPR.
Participants may also get involved by completing a scavenger hunt, spraying a fire hose, trying on bunker gear and walking through the simulated smoke trailer.
There will be opportunity to meet the crew and interact with Waterloo Fire Rescue personnel in the various activities. Lemonade, hotdogs, hamburgers and cookies will be provided along with souvenirs and informational brochures. Sponsors for this event include the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee and The Sinnott Agency.
The public is also invited to attend an open house and heavy equipment demonstration from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Public Works facility, 625 Glenwood St., to celebrate the role public works play in the city’s economy and daily lives of citizens.
Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the skills, tools and equipment required to maintain the city’s infrastructure and provide daily services. They also can ride on heavy equipment, including graders, sweepers, garbage trucks, lift trucks and more.
Children must be accompanied by an adult and will be provided proper safety equipment during their visit. Special arrangements will be made for groups wishing to tour earlier that day.
As part of the celebration, Mayor Quentin Hart will be filling potholes with Public Works employees on Monday.
To arrange a group tour for students, seniors or those with special needs, contact Sandie Greco, Traffic Operations and Animal Control director, by calling 291-4440 or emailing sandie.greco@waterloo-ia.org.
