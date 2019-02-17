WATERLOO — More than 25 years have passed since Waterloo Public Library supporters celebrated a major show of community support.
Voters in November 1993 had overwhelmingly approved a 27-cent tax levy to support the struggling library with funding to stay open more hours each week.
But Cindy Wells, who co-chaired the levy steering committee and now serves on the library’s board of trustees, said stagnant funding in recent years is threatening to undo the fruits of that victory.
“We promised the citizens increased hours and becoming accredited (in 1993), and we did exactly that,” Wells said. “But over the years, the city has lowered its funding and made us use more and more levy funds for the basics.
“We are now at the point again that we have reduced hours, staff and materials and we are in jeopardy of losing accreditation,” she added. “We need to maintain what we had after securing the levy.”
The levy revenue on top of the traditional city budget support helped the library, which was open just 39 hours a week in 1993, jump to 56 operating hours the following year and eventually peak at 69 hours. Budget cuts in the past two years have left the library open just 62 hours a week.
“We’re still one hour above losing accreditation, so we’re very happy we’re still accredited, and we’re moving forward,” said Steven Nielsen, the library’s executive director. “You have 29.5 (employees) who are dedicated to the library and are doing the best they can with what resources we have.”
But Nielsen said numbers compiled annually by the State Library of Iowa don’t lie when it comes to the Waterloo library’s standing among the 10 largest municipal libraries in the state.
“In funding we’re in last; printed materials we’re in last; total items owned per capita we’re last,” Nielsen said.
Despite being the fifth-largest city in Iowa, Waterloo’s library ranks eighth in terms of employees among the 10 largest city libraries. It’s last in the number of employees with master’s degrees in library science.
The Waterloo Public Library’s total revenue in 2018 was just over $2.5 million, a distant last among its peers and more than $450,000 behind ninth-place Council Bluffs.
The last-place $232,600 budget to purchase library materials was nearly $50,000 lower than Council Bluffs. The neighboring Cedar Falls Public Library, which is not among the state’s 10 largest, also had $50,000 more to buy materials last year.
“We haven’t had an increase for materials in 12 years,” Nielsen said.
Ivy Hagedorn, who chairs the library board of trustees, isn’t happy city programs like the library and the arts are suffering as more attention and resources are focused on police and fire budgets.
“Every year it’s the same thing: a slap in the face and told to make do with what you have because we’re not giving you anything more,” Hagedorn said. “We’re at the bottom of the list, and we don’t know how to get back up.
“I was a teacher for 37 years,” she added. “I know what a library can do for kids.”
City Councilman Pat Morrissey voiced his dismay at the Waterloo library rankings during a budget work session last week.
“That bothers me,” Morrissey said. “Over the last more than a decade we’ve steadily gone down.
“I’m going to be asking what kind of increase needs to happen so that we steadily build up, so that in the next 10 years we become between the second and fifth best public library in the state of Iowa,” he said.
Council members Margaret Klein and Steve Schmitt both questioned whether the library could stop holding or start charging for some of its community events and programs not directly related to traditional library services.
“If you had to choose between losing your accreditation or charging for some of these activities that are maybe not library-centric, what would you choose to do?” Schmitt asked Nielsen.
“If I was put in that position I’d choose option C: I’d resign,” Nielsen replied. “It’s against what librarians believe in.
“We’re the cornerstone of the community; it’s there for everybody,” he added. “A lot of affluent people don’t use it, some do, but it’s the only place in the community to come and get free resources for the people that need that.”
More than 250,000 people visited the Waterloo Public Library in the last fiscal year, and there are just over 39,000 library card holders. Some 86 volunteers contributed 4,726 hours during that year, and the library’s makerspace, The Hive, continued to see growing use.
Nearly 200 teens participated in the library’s summer programs.
“Teens are really hard demographic to go after,” Nielsen said. “A lot of our peer libraries in the state are jealous of that number, so we’re really proud of that.”
State Library data also shows the library ranks much better with its peers in terms of programs, technology and several other categories.
Waterloo’s 99 internet computers for public use is the fourth most among top 10 libraries; the number of children’s programs and number of participants in those programs ranked fifth and sixth respectively; and the 52,029 questions fielded by Waterloo’s reference librarians were the fourth most statewide.
Hagedorn, the library board chair, said the board was proud of the work the library is still doing despite its funding crunch.
“The library help we have is just wonderful,” she said, “because they work with little or nothing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.