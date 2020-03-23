Waterloo provides electronic access for council meetings

WATERLOO -- The city has announced measures for public participation in electronic Waterloo City Council meetings under the coronavirus restrictions.
Council meetings and hearings will continue as planned, although elected officials and city staff will be participating via teleconference to avoid spreading COVID-19.
The public is invited to listen to the meetings live either by watching on Mediacom channel 15 or digital channel 79.2 or on the Waterloo Community TV YouTube page.
The public is invited to speak on public hearing items in the following ways:
- Call the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323 by 4:45 p.m. on meeting days to obtain conference call information. You will need to provide your name and email address and state the public hearing item on which you wish to speak. When speaking during a meeting, you must provide your name and address for the record.
- You may email your comments to comments@waterloo-ia.org and they will be read during the public hearing. Please state the public hearing item on which you wish to speak.
Members of the public are strongly encouraged to use these methods and to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 291-4323 before coming to City Hall for the city council meeting.
