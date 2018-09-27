WATERLOO — Protesters are calling for Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to listen to women accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual abuse.
About 40 demonstrators gathered outside Grassley’s Waterloo office on Commercial Street on Wednesday.
The protest was organized by the Iowa chapter of Americans for Democratic Action.
“We’re here today because we believe survivors,” said Black Hawk County supervisor and ADA Iowa organizer Chris Schwartz. “We believe the millions of women, men and children that have been victims of sexual violence in this nation.”
Schwartz said the group demands a full FBI investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.
“That all has to happen before any of these nominations go forward,” Schwartz said.
Grassley has the power to delay the vote for the investigations, he said.
“He’s not doing that right now. He set the hearing for tomorrow (Thursday) and a vote for Friday,” Schwartz said. “You don’t take things seriously if you’re rushing things this quickly, and we want want Sen. Grassley to believe these survivors and believe in women, allow an investigation to happen and delay this vote.”
Yeshimebet “Yeshi” Abebe, candidate for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, also spoke to the crowd.
“I believe in the rights of women, and if we’re going to move forward we should really investigate,” Abebe said.
Schwartz, Abebe and other speaks spoke about the need to listen to women.
“When I left the house today, I thought isn’t it disgusting that I have to go do this,” said state Rep. Timi Brown-Powers. “This is what we do now. We have to go fight our legislators to protect us, whom we’ve hired.”
Protesting has become the new norm because issues aren’t being addressed properly in Washington, D.C., Brown-Powers said.
“We have met on numerous times. I look around this crowd and I know all of you almost,” Brown-Powers said. “That is wonderful, and that is sad that we have to meet like this on a regularly basis to fight for human rights.”
Grassley was once known for his independence and integrity. Now he's just a tool of the wealthy corporations that want their guy on the court.
North East Iowa Family Practice should be proud...way to go Dr Gingrich-Bobert, sarc off.
I sure hope Swartz didn't use taxpayer funds to print off his stupid signs.
