Waterloo Police logo rebranding committee narrows designs, sends revisions to artists

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police logo rebranding committee plans to ask designers to revise their previous submissions.
The committee met virtually Wednesday to make suggestions on changes to six of the top-scored designs. Half of the top submissions closely resembled the current griffin, and another logo depicted a bird-like creature. Two of the logos were renditions of the iconic Fourth Street Cedar River bridge.
Committee members agreed to eliminate the color white, which they worried could get dirty and need replacement frequently. Most committee members favored yellow or gold colors in designs. They wanted Waterloo’s founding year of 1868 included on logos as an ode to tradition.
Some committee members wanted to see the griffin emblem softened. Many of the same members said they wanted the original color scheme — mainly the prominent red color of the griffin — abandoned for new colors in a future logo.
A version of the term “vigilance,” which is included on the current logo, was included on five of the six top designs. Some committee members said they wanted it changed, while others praised the term.
Those notes and others will be sent to artists for revisions. Committee member Erin Maiden Paige said changes cannot be made to the logos without artist permission.
“We can’t really pick it apart without forgetting that the artist has the right to veto that,” Paige said.
Artists will be notified this week about revisions, member Tavis Hall said. They will then have about two weeks to make changes. The committee will have about a week to review and score the revisions before the next meeting March 10 at 3 p.m. on video platform Zoom.
Police officer Spencer Gann said his fellow officers most favor emblems that closely resemble the existing griffin logo. He said the red color could be changed “in the spirit of compromise.”
City Council member Sharon Juon said the Greek mythology of griffins — meant to depict a lion and eagle combination — did not seem to be the root of community concerns. Instead, she said, the specific design of the griffin on the logo seemed to cause concern.
But committee member Cheryl Ferguson Banks said discussing mythological roots is “not the point.”
“We all went through Waterloo schools, we’re aware of what a griffin is,” said committee member Teresa Culpepper. “Community concern is not what it is, it was how it was presented during the riots that occurred in our town. It was not a protective symbol. ... This badge in itself has history that one population it was used to terrorize, and another it was not.”
Paige said feelings about the swastika symbol can be compared with feelings about the griffin logo. Herself of Jewish origin with grandparents who survived the Holocaust, Paige said once-positive meanings of ancient symbols can change with time.
“What we have is a symbol with a long history where events impact how we view that symbol,” Paige said. “If we listen to the community side of things, an image that is so similar to the one that is currently on the patch unfortunately maintains the same negative connotations.”
Committee member LaTanya Graves, local NAACP president, said people have expressed concern about the griffin logo for at least 30 years. Police retiree and committee member Cliff Caughron said he “never, ever, ever heard of any type of protest on the patch.”
Rhonda Weber, police officer and committee member, said it feels like the police department is being asked to give up many aspects of its logo — possibly the colors, griffin and term “vigilance.”
“Those are the things that mean the most to the Waterloo Police Department,” Weber said.
The rebranding committee was created in August by the Waterloo City Council. Its 12 voting members and four nonvoting members are tasked with choosing a new insignia for the Waterloo Police Department. The current logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, was criticized by some residents for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.
The city accepted public design submissions from early November to late December 2020. The City Council resolution establishing the committee requires members to first consider logos that maintain a griffin reference.
Public designs were asked to include highly visible colors and unique design elements, keep the shape of the current patch and incorporate any of the following words: respect, service and vigilance.
The city ran into roadblocks after submission guidelines lacked prohibitions on using copyrighted images. It was unclear whether the city gathered contact information of artists if the city wanted to request tweaks to wording, colors or other elements.
The rebranding committee must submit its financial recommendations for the redesign cost to the Waterloo City Council by Feb. 1. Taxpayers would likely be expected to cover the more than $150,000 needed to replace the logo on guns, uniforms, vehicles and other miscellaneous items, said Maj. Joe Leibold of WPD.
The committee should provide its final recommendation for the logo by June.