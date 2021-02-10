Waterloo Police logo rebranding committee narrows designs, sends revisions to artists

“We can’t really pick it apart without forgetting that the artist has the right to veto that,” Paige said.

Artists will be notified this week about revisions, member Tavis Hall said. They will then have about two weeks to make changes. The committee will have about a week to review and score the revisions before the next meeting March 10 at 3 p.m. on video platform Zoom.

Police officer Spencer Gann said his fellow officers most favor emblems that closely resemble the existing griffin logo. He said the red color could be changed “in the spirit of compromise.”

City Council member Sharon Juon said the Greek mythology of griffins — meant to depict a lion and eagle combination — did not seem to be the root of community concerns. Instead, she said, the specific design of the griffin on the logo seemed to cause concern.

But committee member Cheryl Ferguson Banks said discussing mythological roots is “not the point.”