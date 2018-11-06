WATERLOO — Dan Trelka is the first Republican in a decade to win a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
The Waterloo police chief and incumbent Democrat Craig White won the two board seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s general election. The only other candidate on the ballot, Democrat Yeshimebet Abebe, finished a distant third.
Unofficial vote totals showed Trelka garnering 26,377 votes. That was 17 more than White, the current board chairman who will begin his fifth term in office in January.
Abebe, who had enjoyed a significant campaign fundraising advantage over her rivals, received 20,301 votes.
Trelka will be the lone Republican on the five-member board, which oversees county government. He is the first GOP supervisor to win an election since Scott Jordan in 2008.
“I’m blown away,” said Trelka, a U.S. Marine veteran and law enforcement administrator who has served as Waterloo’s police chief for the past nine years.
“I just feel like I’ve done a good job over the last nine years and it resonated with people,” said Trelka, who spent election night at home with his family. “I’m humbled.”
Trelka received an attorney general’s opinion that stated he could serve as both a police chief and county supervisors, provided he abstains on issues where a conflict of interest exists. Trelka has said he would retire as police chief if the demands of both jobs become too much.
He also said he believes he can work with the board’s Democrats.
“I think I’ve proved the ability to work with both sides of the aisle,” he said.
White said he thinks the current board members will also work with Trelka.
“If he wants to work with us, I’ll work with him,” White said. “I’ve got no problem working with anybody.”
White has served for 12 consecutive years on the board and 16 years overall.
“I want to continue to do what I’ve been doing for the last 12 years and do more with mental health,” he said. “I’m just happy to be back.”
Abebe, an assistant county attorney, said she was pleased with her campaign despite the results, and congratulated Trelka and White.
“Although I was not elected to serve as your county supervisor, I am so proud of how we came together from all corners of Black Hawk County as one people because we believe our county succeeds when we all have a seat at the table,” she said.
Three other Black Hawk County elected officials were re-elected while running unopposed.
Treasurer Rita Schmidt, a Republican, won her third consecutive term, while Recorder Sandie Smith, a Democrat won her second four-year term.
County Attorney Brian Williams, a Democrat, won his first full term in office. He was appointed to the vacant post in 2015 and was elected in 2016 to fill out the final two years of that term.
