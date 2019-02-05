Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka is seeking more tools for the city’s automated traffic enforcement camera system.

Trelka asked the Waterloo City Council Monday to adopt a new $100 municipal infraction for motorists who get caught by the cameras speeding or running red lights at least three times in a year.

He’s also seeking permission to use the cameras set up to catch red light violations also to issue speeding citations.

“This program is all for safety,” Trelka said. “We want to have an impact on people’s driving behavior so they slow down; they stop blowing red lights.

“Quite frankly I’m shocked at the number of violators we have going 90, 95 mph,” he added. “I had no idea.”

Police have been using hand-held cameras and a specially equipped Jeep to photograph and issue citations to the owners of vehicles caught speeding. In November, cameras were set up at 13 intersections to catch vehicles running red lights.

During the first year, Trelka said there have been 56 vehicles which were issued at least three citations. One vehicle rang up eight citations in a year. The cameras caught another vehicle three times in three days, including a 95 mph speeding citation on U.S. Highway 218.

Three annual traffic tickets issued to a driver by a police officer can trigger the Iowa Department of Transportation to suspend their driver’s license. But the automated enforcement citations are civil penalties that go to a vehicle owner and do not go on a driving record.

Under Trelka’s proposal, which will return for council consideration, police would personally visit the owner of a vehicle with three automated enforcement tickets and issue them a $100 municipal infraction.

“This seems like a good progression to turn up the heat a little bit,” he said.

Trelka also wants the red light cameras to issue speeding citations. The cameras currently register speeds and captured a vehicle driving 96 mph through a green light at Shaulis Road and Highway 218.

Both proposals appeared to generate council support.

“I know there’s people say this is all about a revenue gouger,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey. “I have never seen it that way. I’ve seen it as a means of trying to slow down traffic, trying to have people obey red lights.”

Councilwoman Margaret Klein added, “I think these people need to be stopped before somebody gets killed.”

