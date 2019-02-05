WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka is seeking more tools for the city’s automated traffic enforcement camera system.
Trelka asked the Waterloo City Council Monday to adopt a new $100 municipal infraction for motorists who get caught by the cameras speeding or running red lights at least three times in a year.
He’s also seeking permission to use the cameras set up to catch red light violations also to issue speeding citations.
“This program is all for safety,” Trelka said. “We want to have an impact on people’s driving behavior so they slow down; they stop blowing red lights.
“Quite frankly I’m shocked at the number of violators we have going 90, 95 mph,” he added. “I had no idea.”
Police have been using hand-held cameras and a specially equipped Jeep to photograph and issue citations to the owners of vehicles caught speeding. In November, cameras were set up at 13 intersections to catch vehicles running red lights.
During the first year, Trelka said there have been 56 vehicles which were issued at least three citations. One vehicle rang up eight citations in a year. The cameras caught another vehicle three times in three days, including a 95 mph speeding citation on U.S. Highway 218.
Three annual traffic tickets issued to a driver by a police officer can trigger the Iowa Department of Transportation to suspend their driver’s license. But the automated enforcement citations are civil penalties that go to a vehicle owner and do not go on a driving record.
Under Trelka’s proposal, which will return for council consideration, police would personally visit the owner of a vehicle with three automated enforcement tickets and issue them a $100 municipal infraction.
“This seems like a good progression to turn up the heat a little bit,” he said.
Trelka also wants the red light cameras to issue speeding citations. The cameras currently register speeds and captured a vehicle driving 96 mph through a green light at Shaulis Road and Highway 218.
Both proposals appeared to generate council support.
“I know there’s people say this is all about a revenue gouger,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey. “I have never seen it that way. I’ve seen it as a means of trying to slow down traffic, trying to have people obey red lights.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein added, “I think these people need to be stopped before somebody gets killed.”
I support using the red-light cameras to record and photograph speeders as well as red light violations. To keep kicking the safety can down the road as opposed to the revenue can is bothersome to me. If this was a safety issue and it worked, we wouldn’t need to add these citations to the chronic nuisance policy. People issued a ticket would change their behavior and not have multiple infractions including the woman issued three tickets in two days. Tickets issued in the mail does nothing to stop the behavior the behavior is stopped when the officer stops the car while performing the violation. People having up to 8 violations in a year would not be driving under the old system as their license would be revoked. If as quoted by the chief someone was recorded on a red-light going 96 miles and hour through the intersection at Shaulis and 218 and if an officer stopped them and issued a citation, they would face losing their license and going on high risk insurance for reckless driving. The chief also suggested using a threshold of 19-20mph over the speed limit as the benchmark to issue a ticket. 20mph seems a bit excessive to me when the city issues tickets on the speed cameras at a lower threshold. Why would it be acceptable to drive faster through an intersection then on city streets controlled by the speed cameras? It also bothered me when the chief was asked if the people issued these auto-enforced tickets refused to pay them do they have to and the chiefs answer was no. If you continue to speed and you don’t have to pay the fine maybe we need to go back to the old way and let the state and court system deal with them.
Give it a rest already, when it comes to Waterloo doing anything they always go overboard. Yes Mr. Trelka keeps insisting its all about safety, yet we all know its about revenue, period! If you issue that $100 ticket on top of the speeding tickets already received would be considered double jeopardy(the prosecution of a person twice for the same offense).
