Waterloo police chief resigns to take another job in Colorado

WATERLOO — Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald will resign Friday after accepting a new position in Colorado, the city of Waterloo announced Wednesday.

No further details were available from the city about Fitzgerald’s new position. He was hired in 2020 and given a $23,537 raise in May, bringing his base salary to $165,000, or what was the second highest in Iowa.

His interest in applying for other positions, however, had become known publicly and was the subject of some controversy surrounding the raise when first proposed.

Prior to Waterloo, he was the chief deputy for the Philadelphia County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania and police chief in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The competition for highly educated and experienced professionals keeps getting tougher, especially when competing against larger markets for skilled talent,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a statement. “In this economy, everyone must do what is right for their family. We wish the Fitzgerald family well and thank Joel for all he accomplished in his time here.

“From the moment Joel arrived on the evening of the George Floyd protests, he began instituting much needed changes within our police force,” Hart added. “These changes were not always popular. Change rarely is, but we have seen the positive impact these changes have made both internally and in our neighborhoods through increased community engagement. The Waterloo PD should be very proud of their accomplishments over the last two years.”

According to the city press release, he instituted changes to benefit the department, ranging from cutting edge technology upgrades to a partnership meant to bring about more social workers to assist with mental health cases.

The department reportedly saw a decrease in civil lawsuits filed against it under his watch.

Also during his tenure, the former griffin logo, which resembled a Ku Klux Klan dragon, was replaced with a new emblem.

More recently, Fitzgerald was among a group of city leaders and law enforcement officials who came together to publicly voice how they believe local gun violence won’t be solved with arrests.

Joe Leibold, assistant chief, will lead the department on an interim basis while the city “immediately” begins the search for Fitzgerald’s replacement. He’s been a member of the Waterloo Police Department since 1990.

Fire damages garage in Cedar Falls A family and their dog are safe after a Tuesday fire damaged an attached garage in Cedar Falls.

“Waterloo PD has put great people in leadership positions and has great veteran and young officers working diligently to provide for community safety. With this team in place, we are well positioned to serve the changing needs of our community,” Leibold said in a statement. “I am honored to serve this department in this capacity and look forward to building even greater bonds with the residents of Waterloo.”