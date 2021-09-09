Waterloo Police chief: Morale issue a national problem

WATERLOO — The city’s police chief detailed his accomplishments after more than a year on the job and plans to boost retention, even as a pro-police political organization released a survey it says shows morale problems in the department are squarely on his shoulders.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald presented his draft strategic plan for the Waterloo Police Department at Tuesday night’s City Council work session, focusing on policies he said would help boost morale.

Fitzgerald said he had 229 goals and action items in his plan, and shared a copy of the presentation on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Among the goals: He wants to work to diversify the force to better reflect the community, move to a 10-hour shift schedule and reallocate wards and beats assigned to patrol officers, and add 34 new police officers, two sergeants and one lieutenant over the next 10 years.

“The reality is when you look at workload and morale, the first thing people point to is staffing,” he said.