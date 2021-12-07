Waterloo police chief debunks cost estimate to remove griffin logo

WATERLOO — The police department has so far spent far less than it initially thought it would cost to switch out the former griffin logo for the new emblem, the police chief told city council members Monday.

Sharon Juon, at-large Waterloo City Councilor, said she had seen “in Facebook or in the media” talk of the estimate in cost to switch out the logo, already partially completed, at $150,000 or, in one post she said she saw, up to $300,000.

“Those are so far outside the scope,” Juon said, noting she asked Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to give the accurate number during its Monday city council meeting. “The fact that the sources were saying it was going to be $150,000 or $300,000 is just so outside the actual facts that I find it really appalling that those numbers would be advanced.”

“None of the sources asked me,” Fitzgerald replied.

Waterloo Police Maj. Joe Leibold initially estimated the logo changeover to cost around $150,000, including $61,000 for handguns, $78,000 for uniforms and $11,000 for police vehicles, he told councilors at a November 2020 meeting.

Fitzgerald called that amount a “gross overestimation,” and said that only $17,160.19 had been spent so far transitioning the logo, which has been updated on uniforms and at least some police vehicles.

He said his estimate of the future costs, which will include handguns and other vehicles, will bring the total to around $52,000.

“I think we’re doing our very best to be fiscally conservative and doing things the right way with the public’s money, and this is reflective of that,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald and Mayor Quentin Hart also held a swearing-in ceremony Monday for four new police officers: Douglas Cooper, Gustavo Gasca-Muniz, Katelyn Hanson and Lea Montalvo.

Fitzgerald noted three of them came to his department with a background in mental health.

“Our requirements don’t cite a mental health background, but it coincides with our strategic plan and coincides with what we’re doing — we’re dealing with people with mental health issues more and more,” Fitzgerald said. “It really does matter.”

He noted his department needs six more officers to be fully staffed.

