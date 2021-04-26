Waterloo Police association criticizes logos to replace griffin, makes new recommendation

WATERLOO — A group representing current and former Waterloo police officers is asking the City Council to abandon the rebranding committee’s final logo design recommendations.

The Waterloo Police Protective Association publicized a letter criticizing the appearance of the suggested designs and said people could still be offended by them. The letter said it recommended removing the current griffin logo and instead instituting a solid yellow patch with red lettering stating “WATERLOO POLICE.” The group said its suggestion was a “true compromise.”

“We want the community and our members (current, retired and families of fallen officers) to know this was not an easy decision to make,” the letter said. “We also know most of the community knows the Griffin is not racist nor has racist ties. As much as it pains us to lose the Griffin, we cannot continue to fight a losing battle.”

The rebranding committee was formed to replace the existing logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, because it was criticized by some for resembling a Ku Klux Klan dragon. The committee since narrowed more than 100 public design submissions before deciding on its final recommendations.

The WPPA letter said about 97% of its members would rather have no logo design than the recommended insignias, according to an informal survey.