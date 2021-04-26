Waterloo Police association criticizes logos to replace griffin, makes new recommendation

WATERLOO — A group representing current and former Waterloo police officers is asking the City Council to abandon the rebranding committee’s final logo design recommendations.
The Waterloo Police Protective Association publicized a letter criticizing the appearance of the suggested designs and said people could still be offended by them. The letter said it recommended removing the current griffin logo and instead instituting a solid yellow patch with red lettering stating “WATERLOO POLICE.” The group said its suggestion was a “true compromise.”
“We want the community and our members (current, retired and families of fallen officers) to know this was not an easy decision to make,” the letter said. “We also know most of the community knows the Griffin is not racist nor has racist ties. As much as it pains us to lose the Griffin, we cannot continue to fight a losing battle.”
The rebranding committee was formed to replace the existing logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, because it was criticized by some for resembling a Ku Klux Klan dragon. The committee since narrowed more than 100 public design submissions before deciding on its final recommendations.
The WPPA letter said about 97% of its members would rather have no logo design than the recommended insignias, according to an informal survey.
It is unclear how many people are members of the WPPA or how many people participated in the survey. WPPA President Sgt. Rob Camarata did not immediately respond for comment.
“To say we are disappointed with the final two designs from the committee is an understatement,” the WPPA letter reads.
Two designs were selected April 14 by the rebranding committee for possible adoption. Both options include bird-like creatures with the term “vigilance” and the year 1868, when the police department was established. The recommendation came after about six months of deliberation by the committee, which the City Council created in August to offer a new police insignia.
The WPPA said the design recommendations do not resemble a griffin or eagle, the latter of which committee members classified the final design suggestions. In a letter, the WPPA said the committee’s picks look “more like a peacock.”
The letter said “some of the community already thought the final two designs looks like or has similar characteristics of a Nazi eagle.” WPPA said “there are people who will be offended by this new design.”
City Councilman Dave Boesen, a non-voting rebranding committee member, said he worried about Nazi eagle resemblance at the March 10 meeting. He said people will be offended by whichever logo is chosen.
His statements were refuted by committee member Erin Maidan Paige, who said specific characteristics of the Nazi eagle are not present in the committee’s suggested designs. That would include harsh lines, the eagle holding something in its mouth or having claws that cling to a circle emblem.
Maidan Paige is Jewish and has family members who survived the Holocaust, she told committee members. She said she holds a degree in Holocaust studies.
Former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley brought up the Nazi eagle again at the April 14 committee meeting, but later said he respected Maidan Paige’s opinion and was speaking from his “gut.”
“I have the degree, I have the background, I have the family that survived the Holocaust, but still people are going to say they see something I don’t,” Maidan Paige said at the last committee meeting. “You’re entitled to your opinions, but mine is the educated opinion, and I’m not sure why men’s uneducated opinions are coming before my educated opinion.”
She noted that Iowa’s state flag features an eagle, and an eagle is commonly associated with the United States flag. She said it is “absolutely wrong to say that all eagles are derivative of Nazi eagles.”
The WPPA letter responded to Maidan Paige’s comments, stating “some would argue we live in an age where anything will offend someone.”
“We know the ‘expert’ said it does not (resemble a Nazi eagle) but we also know several experts said the current Griffin does not have ties to racism,” the letter reads.
Waterloo City Council members will ultimately have the authority to choose whether to approve one of the designs.