Waterloo police, ambulance crews win coronavirus grants (WATCH NOW)

WATERLOO — The city’s public safety departments have received nearly $233,000 in federal grants to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The Waterloo Police Department received $190,086 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, while Waterloo Fire Rescue is getting $42,858 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Members of the City Council’s finance committee voted Monday to set up budgets for both grants, which detail how the money will be spent according to project guidelines.
“There’s a lot for equipment,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner. “I was hoping we would have a lot more for operating (expenses) than we do.”
The police grant budget includes $20,000 for overtime and $11,440 for other operating costs, while the rest is earmarked for personal protective equipment and other machinery and equipment.
“It is allowable for overtime, hotels for isolation if needed, disinfectant, disinfecting equipment, long-term mitigation equipment, and equipment that reduces or prevents exposure while allowing us to function,” said Police Maj. Joe Leibold.
He said the department is planning to buy an ozone machine, which disinfects equipment, body armor, uniforms N95 masks, guns, radios, and other equipment.
“They do allow for expenses from behind the grant issue date so items we bought during this pandemic, including hand sanitizer, thermometers, etc. will also be put towards the grant,” Leibold said.
The CARES Act funding to Waterloo Fire Rescue is earmarked for health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. It will be used to purchase specialized equipment to decontaminate ambulances between calls for service.
In other business, council members unanimously approved:
- An environmental impact document clearing the way for an estimated $5.1 million project would replace and upgrade the Titus lift station and redirect the sewer main along Broadway Street to the Park Road lift station. The measure was required as part of the city’s application for state revolving loan funds to finance the work.
- A resolution certifying more than $14,000 in unpaid weed and junk removal cleanups the city completed. Property owners who failed to maintain their lots or reimburse bills sent by the city will now find those costs on their next property tax statements.
