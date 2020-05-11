Waterloo police, ambulance crews win coronavirus grants (WATCH NOW)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The city’s public safety departments have received nearly $233,000 in federal grants to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Waterloo Police Department received $190,086 through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, while Waterloo Fire Rescue is getting $42,858 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Members of the City Council’s finance committee voted Monday to set up budgets for both grants, which detail how the money will be spent according to project guidelines.

“There’s a lot for equipment,” said Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner. “I was hoping we would have a lot more for operating (expenses) than we do.”

The police grant budget includes $20,000 for overtime and $11,440 for other operating costs, while the rest is earmarked for personal protective equipment and other machinery and equipment.

“It is allowable for overtime, hotels for isolation if needed, disinfectant, disinfecting equipment, long-term mitigation equipment, and equipment that reduces or prevents exposure while allowing us to function,” said Police Maj. Joe Leibold.