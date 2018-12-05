WATERLOO — The city is moving forward with a $2.2 million plan to beautify its downtown entertainment district with decorative street lights, trails, colored concrete and plantings.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a grant agreement for the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to provide $1.2 million for the project, which will be matched by a $477,000 state grant and more than $550,000 in local funds.
“This is a huge project for downtown Waterloo,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “This is a centerpiece of our entire community.”
The project includes improvements along the pedestrian areas of Jefferson and Commercial streets running from near the Cedar Valley TechWorks campus at Westfield Avenue to SingleSpeed Brewing and RiverLoop Expo grounds at West Third Street.
That area includes multiple heavy foot traffic venues including the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo Public Library, Phelps Youth Pavilion, Young Arena, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center and new residential construction projects.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the “streetscaping” effort will “create that symbiotic relationship through the corridor, basically from the SingleSpeed area to the TechWorks area, and make that all look as a part of a beautified downtown development.
“The other thing is safety,” Anderson said. “We know that there’s a number of pedestrians in this area, specifically with Hawkeye coming, Young Arena, the Center for the Arts. We’re trying to create a safer and more visible walking and pedestrian-type pathway through there.”
The state enhancement funding is related to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s current reconstruction of U.S. Highway 63 — Mullan Avenue and West First Street — through that area of downtown.
Work on the streetscaping project will be delayed until the city rebuilds Jefferson and Commercial streets from West First to West Third streets in 2020 and 2021 respectively, including the stretch of West Second Street between the two roads.
Interim City Engineer Jamie Knutson said he asked to hold off on the streetscaping until after the streets are reconstructed, which would avoid tearing up newly installed amenities.
“They are in desperate need of being reconstructed,” Knutson said. “I don’t want to do both of those (streets) at the same time and close down everything downtown.”
The street reconstruction, funded with local option sales tax revenue, is estimated to cost just under $1.5 million.
