Waterloo pet licenses due

WATERLOO — Pet licenses and dog park passes are now available at the Waterloo City Clerk’s Office.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pet owners also may purchase dog or cat licenses from Waterloo Animal Control officers, the Cedar Bend Humane Society or by mail.

A valid rabies vaccination certificate must be presented, so owners should check with their veterinarian to determine if the vaccination is valid for the current year. Proof of spaying or neutering from the veterinarian must be presented.

The annual fee is $5 for an altered dog or cat and $25 for an unaltered pet. Those fees jump to $10 and $50 respectively after March 31. Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park annual passes are $15 and includes a dog tag for park use.

Owners may license their dog or cat by mailing valid rabies certificate and proof of spaying or neutering with the applicable amount owed plus an additional $1 postage and handling fee to the City Clerk, 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703.