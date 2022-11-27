Waterloo PD responds to trio of shots fired calls Saturday night, early Sunday morning

WATERLOO – Police responded to a trio of shots fired calls Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
No arrests or injuries were reported. Two calls came within minutes of each other but are not believed to be related.
Police were called to the Best Western Hotel, 205 W. Fourth St., at 11:37 p.m. Saturday and found damage to the 10th floor hallway as well as one spent shell casing, said Sgt. Melissa Ludwig.
Ludwig said police believe they know who is responsible for firing the shot on the occupied floor but are still investigating the incident.
The second call came at 11:39 p.m. Police found more than 35 spent shell casings at the intersection of Courtland and Mobile streets, Ludwig said.
That location is a little more than a mile away from the Best Western Hotel.
No people, weapons or damage were found.
One shell casing was found at the scene in the 200 block of Fereday Court in Waterloo. He was later arrested at the Kwik Star in Janesville.
At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, the third call reported a possible bullet hole in the home at 112 Randolph St.
Nothing else was recovered.
The reports came about 24 hours after police arrested a Waterloo man for firing in the direction of two people, including one who was believed to be his ex-girlfriend,
in the 200 block of Fereday Court.
