WATERLOO — The city is installing a fire sprinkler system to help a kombucha brewery and bistro move into the downtown Riverloop Public Market.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday, with Sharon Juon absent, to approve a $68,765 contract with Black Hawk Sprinkler of Cedar Falls to install the system in the building at 327 W. Third St. downtown.
The safety system is required before Verve Kombucha can open its brewery and bistro restaurant in the city-owned building.
But the decision raised questions about how the former tenant, a cooperative grocery and restaurant, was allowed to be in the unsprinkled building from 2012 to 2017.
“Why was this building in operation without this system?” asked resident Forest Dillavou. “If we’ve let that building run and operate without safe sprinkler systems, had their been lives lost I believe the city would have been in trouble.”
Fire Chief Pat Treloar said fire safety requirements were triggered by improvements planned by Verve. “The original use of the building did not require a sprinkler system,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Verve Kombucha, which will brew a fermented tea product for wholesale along with a serving room and restaurant, was tapped over two other proposals to occupy the building on the Riverloop Expo grounds.
The seven-year lease approved in May 2018 did not include rent for the first year, but payments kick in at $1,000 a month beginning this month. The rent grows each year until topping out at $4,000 a month in the final two years.
Resident John Sherbon questioned the wisdom of the city paying for the sprinkler system given the small rent amounts.
“It’s going to take us about four years just to pay for their sprinkler system,” Sherbon said. “In my book that is extremely poor management. We’re not going to see any profit on that until who knows when.”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said Verve is still waiting for delivery of other equipment and did not believe the fire sprinkler system issue was delaying the opening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.