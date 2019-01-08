Try 1 month for 99¢
Jason Welch and Ray Feuss

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo spent $7,500 on a special election to fill the Ward 5 City Council seat.

Members of the City Council’s finance committee voted Monday to pay the Black Hawk County Auditor’s office for the cost of holding the Dec. 11 election, which saw Ray Feuss defeat Jason Welch by a wide margin.

The costs included wages for election workers, ballot printing and publication.

The city could have avoided the cost by holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election, when poll workers were already being paid by the county.

But the City Council split 3-3 on the matter.

Council members Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Pat Morrissey had pushed to piggyback on the general election, arguing it would save money and also generate additional voter turnout.

Council members Steve Schmitt, Margaret Klein and Bruce Jacobs voted against the Nov. 6 special election. Schmitt said he believed the council could have agreed on an appointment without an election, while Klein said the special election should not be tainted by the partisan politics of a general election.

The city did not have money budgeted for a special election this fiscal year. But $7,500 is available in the general fund to pay the bill.

