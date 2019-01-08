WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo spent $7,500 on a special election to fill the Ward 5 City Council seat.
Members of the City Council’s finance committee voted Monday to pay the Black Hawk County Auditor’s office for the cost of holding the Dec. 11 election, which saw Ray Feuss defeat Jason Welch by a wide margin.
The costs included wages for election workers, ballot printing and publication.
The city could have avoided the cost by holding the special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election, when poll workers were already being paid by the county.
But the City Council split 3-3 on the matter.
Council members Sharon Juon, Jerome Amos Jr. and Pat Morrissey had pushed to piggyback on the general election, arguing it would save money and also generate additional voter turnout.
Council members Steve Schmitt, Margaret Klein and Bruce Jacobs voted against the Nov. 6 special election. Schmitt said he believed the council could have agreed on an appointment without an election, while Klein said the special election should not be tainted by the partisan politics of a general election.
The city did not have money budgeted for a special election this fiscal year. But $7,500 is available in the general fund to pay the bill.
Is there a breakdown showing how much of that was directly related to absentee voting?
What bothers me most about the $7500 spent on the special election is the fact that the three council members that supported the special election consider themselves the financial watch dogs of the city and complain and vote down almost everything that’s not their idea. When you look through the smoke and mirrors you can understand the reasoning, they didn’t want the Ward 5 election tied to the midterm elections. They knew their candidate didn’t have a chance if there was a large voter turnout. Imagine their surprise when their candidate lost by such a large margin. Now that this expensive election is behind us, we can move this city forward and the people of Ward 5 have good representation now. I hope that the 4-3 margin of voting has shifted and Waterloo moves forward since we have been stagnated for so long. Keep in mind any issue involving investment money in upcoming projects gets an abstain vote from Councilman Jacobs because it looks like he got on the council to drum up business for his bank. When he abstains, it is considered a no vote so I hope the vote isn’t close or development goes nowhere.
split three ways and payroll deduction, problem solved no harm no tax no foul!
