Waterloo parks submit grant for phase two of enhancements to Greenbelt Lake

WATERLOO — The second and final round of upgrades to Greenbelt Lake is in the works after the City Council approved a grant application.

The city’s leisure services submitted a Resources Enhancement and Protection grant to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $193,890. There is no required match from the city.

The plan is to build a shelter, kayak launch and limestone park sign. Interpretive signage, an information kiosk and a park entrance sidewalk would also be added. The shelter is expected to be the bulk of the cost, at $95,000.

Work on the project is estimated to occur from May to September of 2023.

Last year, the city completed the first phase of the project in the amount of $250,000. The upgrade included an accessible fishing pier, handicap parking stalls, sidewalk from the parking lot to the pier, stone walkways, seating to improve access to eight piers around the lake and a five-acre area for pollinator plants.

The grant application states the project will positively affect paddlers, anglers, runners and walkers, bicyclists and picnickers. It says the kayak launch will be a hard, mud-free surface for launching the boats.

The kiosks and signage would provide information about birds, aquatic life, pollinators and wetlands.

Greenbelt Lake, situated between Black Hawk Creek and the Sergeant Road Trial, is part of the Leonard Katoski Greenbelt. It’s a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.

The Iowa DNR stocks the lake with bluegill, channel catfish and largemouth bass. The application says that at least 189 species of birds have been spotted at the lake.

Waterloo is the first place in Iowa to be deemed a Bird Friendly City, with the designation awarded in 2017. The focus of the designation is protecting, restoring and enhancing bird habitats as well as reducing threats to birds and educating people in birding. In 2020, Waterloo achieved “Sustained Flight” status, which is given to cities three years after participation in the Bird Friendly program.

The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society agreed to supply a list of birds to have on the signage, as well as photographs of birds at the lake. Leisure services has also been working with the Tallgrass Prairie Center at the University of Northern Iowa to determine seed mixtures for the five-acre pollinator garden.

Since phase one of the project has been completed, Waterloo park superintendent Todd Derifield has noticed increased traffic to the lake. He said the second phase will attract even more people.

“(The improvements) are an opportunity for citizens of Waterloo and visitors to fully utilize the site,” Derifield said. “This area is a real gem in the city of Waterloo that a lot of people don’t know about.”