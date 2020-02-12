Waterloo parks going smoke, vape free

“It has been very positive in terms of overall health in the state of Iowa,” Preston said. “We’ve seen some marked improvements. Tobacco use has dropped significantly in the state of Iowa.”

But the Smoke-Free Air Act doesn’t cover vaping products, which have skyrocketed in popularity over the past two years. A bill being considered in the Iowa Legislature would add vaping restrictions to the Smoke-Free Air Act.

The policy adopted by the commission this week adds the vaping restrictions to the current policy and expands it to cover city parks. It excludes the course of play at the municipal golf courses.

Preston said the use of a policy adopted by the commission instead of an ordinance adopted by the City Council is a key distinction.

“It would be a policy so it means there’s not a legal requirement for enforcement,” she said. “A lot of people are concerned about that. It’s really self-enforcing. In most places where this has been adopted they’ve had really, really good luck.”

Without an ordinance, police won’t be writing citations to those violating the bans.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said he has heard good feedback from cities that adopted policies and put up signs banning smoking and vaping.