WATERLOO — Residents living near Prairie Grove and Sullivan parks are rallying to stop the city from selling off part of the green spaces for housing development.
The heavy opposition prompted the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission to move its scheduled monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday from the normal small conference room to the council chambers in City Hall.
“We’re inviting public comment, and we’re expecting a lot of people to come and make their opinions known,” said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. “But there’s really nothing to vote on at this point.”
City Council members had encouraged city staff to evaluate whether portions of city parks and other city-owned property could be sold to generate revenue, reduce maintenance costs and increase the tax base through new construction.
City planning staff told City Council members during an April 15 work session there was interest from housing developers to buy portions of land on the perimeters of Prairie Grove, Sulentic and Castle Hill parks.
While no formal proposals for the parks have been put forth, the discussion prompted park neighbors to begin voicing their opposition to council members and starting petition drives.
“I haven’t heard a lot of people saying they think it’s a great idea,” said Jeff Driver, one of the residents living near Prairie Grove who started the petition drive.
More than 600 people have signed an online petition and another 200 have signed paper petitions opposing any development in the park.
“This area of Waterloo is the fastest growing neighborhood in the city, and the usage of the park by neighborhood children and families, as well as many others throughout our city, is increasing dramatically each year,” the petition states.
“The green space contained within the Prairie Grove Park and the benefits derived therefrom transcend the potential financial gain to the city or the private developers,” it adds.
City planners had indicated there may be potential for homes in the northwest corner of the park along West Fourth Street and along the southern edge at Shaulis Road.
Meanwhile, neighbors of Sulentic Park have started their own online petition and spoke at a City Council meeting about their opposition to the sale of a 1.5-acre parcel next to the park.
The city acquired the lot just west of the Westridge Child Care Center and Preschool from Waterloo Community Schools. It looks like and functions as part of the park but technically is a separate lot.
“This land was sold to the city of Waterloo for $1, and the intention to protect the green space as park land was promised to Waterloo citizens,” said an online petition signed by nearly 300 people. “We are requesting that the (city) upholds its promise for the benefit of our community.”
The Prairie Grove Park petition can be found at petition.saveprairiegrovepark.com, while the Sulentic Park petition is at www.change.org/p/city-of-waterloo-save-a-community-park.
