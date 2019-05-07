WATERLOO — A dog that bit three people over the last year will be destroyed.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to uphold a decision by animal control officers to declare Simon, a 5-year-old pit bull owned by Carrie and Brian Moschke, a vicious dog.
“This dog has bitten three times within a 10-month period unprovoked,” said Sandie Greco, who oversees the city’s animal control department. “It bit a 6-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 78-year- old man.”
Animal control officers said all three victims were neighbors attacked on the Moschkes’ property at 1644 Oakwood Drive.
A 78-year-old man was bitten on the forearm when the dog got out the front door June 28. A 9-year-old boy was bitten in the knee while playing the Moschke’s back yard Aug. 23. A 6-year-old girl was bitten on the leg April 8 while playing on a swing set.
All three victims required medical attention after the bites, but all declined to have a citation issued to the owners.
Carrie Moschke had appealed the vicious dog designation, hoping the City Council would overturn what essentially was a death sentence for the pet she adopted three years ago from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
“When I take Simon on walks he’s fine with other people,” she said. “He cuddles. He’s fine with cats. He’s very protective of the kids. He doesn’t get that way when he’s with adults.”
Her mother, Cheris Moschke, said she also believed the dog was looking out for the little children at her home.
“I don’t believe these bites were completely unprovoked,” she said. “I think the dog is protecting my kids, is what’s going on.”
But Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said Simon was a public safety issue.
“My concern is this dog may just be being protective, but it still has the opportunity to do the things that it’s doing,” he said.
Councilman Ray Feuss added, “It’s a difficult decision regardless of anything, but when you have a dog that’s being protective … one more time could do much worse than this.”
Carrie Moschke sobbed loudly as family members helped carry her out of the council chambers after the vote.
Vicious dog appeal hearings are rare in the city. Animal control responded to 144 bite cases in Waterloo during the last fiscal year. Only one dog was deemed vicious that year, while another was deemed “potentially dangerous.”
