Waterloo opens bids on final phase of University Avenue project

WATERLOO — The final phase of a more than $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue is nearly ready to begin.

Waterloo City Council members approved construction bids Monday for the third phase of the project, which is rebuilding and reshaping the three-mile long roadway from the west city limits at Midway Drive to U.S. Highway 63 downtown.

Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck appeared to be the lowest bidder on the last phase of project at nearly $14.4 million, narrowly outbidding K. Cunningham Construction Co. of Cedar Falls.

PCI is the contractor on the other phases of the project, including an $8.7 million first phase from Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue and the $8.4 million second phase from Midway to Greenhill.

Council members are expected to award the contract at a future meeting. The bid was higher than the AECOM engineering firm’s $13.6 million estimate, but the first two phases on the project came in below estimates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The final phase is expected to begin this spring and take two construction seasons for completion.