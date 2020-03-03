Waterloo opens bids on final phase of University Avenue project

WATERLOO — The final phase of a more than $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue is nearly ready to begin.
Waterloo City Council members approved construction bids Monday for the third phase of the project, which is rebuilding and reshaping the three-mile long roadway from the west city limits at Midway Drive to U.S. Highway 63 downtown.
Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck appeared to be the lowest bidder on the last phase of project at nearly $14.4 million, narrowly outbidding K. Cunningham Construction Co. of Cedar Falls.
PCI is the contractor on the other phases of the project, including an $8.7 million first phase from Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue and the $8.4 million second phase from Midway to Greenhill.
Council members are expected to award the contract at a future meeting. The bid was higher than the AECOM engineering firm’s $13.6 million estimate, but the first two phases on the project came in below estimates.
The final phase is expected to begin this spring and take two construction seasons for completion.
It will rebuild University from just east of Ansborough Avenue to U.S. 63, reducing the roadway from six to four lanes, adding a roundabout intersection at Fletcher Avenue and installing a trail, sidewalk and decorative features.
The third phase also includes work on the Greenhill Road bridge, replaces an old railroad bridge over the Sergeant Road recreational trail with a box culvert, and adds a trailhead on the south side of the road.
PCI has mostly completed the first phase of the University project and is planning to finish phase two by the fall.
The bulk of the work is being funded with a $28 million payment from the Iowa Department of Transportation when it transferred jurisdiction of University Avenue to the city. Some $3 million related to water mains under the road is coming from the Waterloo Water Works.
The city received a $750,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association to pay for some of the enhancements designed to make the corridor appealing to motorists.