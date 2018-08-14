WATERLOO — Incentives to lure a new $8 million speculative warehouse near the Waterloo Regional Airport won easy approval.
City Council members voted 5-0 Monday to approve a development agreement with Dahlstrom Real Estate to construct the 200,000-square-foot building northeast of the Airline Highway and Wagner Road intersection.
The city is selling the 15.4-acre site it purchased from the airport for $1. Dahlstrom Real Estate will also receive 10 years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the finished building.
Developer Brent Dahlstrom, who has built two other warehouse buildings southwest of the airport, said he will be looking for a tenant to occupy the property.
The incentives and a separate vote to authorize a site plan for the development were approved without council debate. Councilman Bruce Jacobs abstained from voting on the development agreement citing “a potential conflict of interest.”
There also were no comments during a brief public hearing on the development agreement.
During a previous hearing on the site plan, a neighboring business owner expressed support for the warehouse project but encouraged the city to install permanent traffic signals at the Airline and Wagner intersection.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is placing temporary signals at the intersection now due to its status as a detour around the U.S. Highway 63 closure between Franklin and Newell streets near downtown.
In other business, council members unanimously approved:
- An application to IDOT for traffic safety funding to install traffic signals at West Ridgeway Avenue and Greyhound Drive.
- Selling kitchen equipment in the downtown Public Market Building to Wilson Restaurant Supply for $2,815. The equipment is not needed by Verve Kombucha, which is planning to open a bistro and brewery in the building next year.
