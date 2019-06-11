WATERLOO — The city has cleared the way for homes in the long-beleaguered Sunnyside South Addition.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve selling the land for $1 to investors who created the 24 upscale housing lots adjacent to the Sunnyside Country Club golf course.
The city initially sold the former San Marnan Drive right-of-way in 2011 to Sunnyside South Addition LLC, which relocated the road and developed the lots at its own expense.
But the Iowa Supreme Court later ruled the transaction wasn’t handled properly, prompting an eight-year legal battle that ended in April when the high court agreed the city had completed all of the necessary steps to sell the land.
“This is the entity that paid $1.8 million to move the road to create the lots,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “The Supreme Court of Iowa originally deemed that the sale was illegal. That’s why we had them deed it back to us.
“Now we’re going ahead to create clear title by deeding it back to them again at this time,” he added.
Councilman Pat Morrissey noted the city has a binding contract to sell the property to the development group.
“I believe that we’re already in a development agreement with Sunnyside South LLC and have got to move forward,” he said. “I think we’d be in a legal quandary if we didn’t.”
Councilman Bruce Jacobs said it doesn’t help to dwell on the past.
“At this point we’ve got to look forward on this don’t we? Don’t we want to get some money back? Get some houses on there? Get some valuation and some taxation on some of these lots?” Jacobs said.
“It doesn’t do us any good to look back here. What we did, we did,” he added. “We’ve got to move forward … and get some building going on for the taxpayers.”
Sunnyside South Addition LLC is a partnership between Jim Walsh, John Deery Jr. and Jeff Stickfort. Walsh previously noted the group was preparing to list the lots for sale once the city deeds title back to the developers.
There were not objections to the sale during a public hearing.
But resident Forest Dillavou said he believed the developers should reimburse the city for mowing and maintenance it performed on the land when it was transferred back to the city after the lots were created.
Anderson said the city would have spent money mowing the property anyway had it never been sold and developed.
The city did spend more than $164,000 for outside legal counsel to defend the lawsuits filed by businessman Bob Molinaro and others who challenged the sale process. The Iowa Supreme Court twice ruled against the city before it cleared the way for the sale.
