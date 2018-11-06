WATERLOO -- Two areas with histories of flash flooding are getting more attention after being soaked again by heavy rains this fall.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve consulting agreements to address storm water drainage problems near Upton Avenue and downhill from Sunnyside Country Club.
Stanley Consultants, of Des Moines, will be paid up to $37,500 to study the problems around Upton and Christensen Road, including a potential storm water detention basin southeast of Ascension Lutheran Church.
AECOM, of Waterloo, will be paid up to $8,500 to look at drainage improvements on Sunnyside Country Club which could help slow down water leaving the golf course and affecting properties north of West Fourth Street and around Martin Road.
"Those items are a direct response to the flooding that we just had," said Councilwoman Margaret Klein. "I'm so happy to see that it's on the agenda tonight."
Many areas of Waterloo experienced basement backups and overground flooding when the city saw a record for September precipitation, which spilled over into the first week of October.
The two contracts approved this week cover storm water issues and are being funded with general obligation bonds.
The city is already under a federal consent decree to resolve the sanitary sewer issues, which are funded with sewer user fees.
Several homeowners living in the Upton Avenue area attended the meeting to make sure council members moved ahead with the drainage study. One resident said he experienced chest-deep water in his front yard during a 7-inch rainfall in the 1990s.
Jamie Knutson, interim city engineer, said the Sunnyside study will look at the potential to retain water on the golf course, which currently sees ponds overflow during heavy rain.
"This is to look at storm water that comes under Ansborough and goes into the golf course itself," he said. "It's to look at how we can deal with water going in that direction."
Both studies are expected to tell the city what, if anything, it can do to alleviate the flooding problems. Any construction projects would be approved in the future based on those reports.
