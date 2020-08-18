Waterloo OKs mask mandate

Children under 2 are exempt, as are people with some medical conditions, public safety workers and people who are unconscious or incapacitated.

Council member Margaret Kline cast the only no vote, saying she hasn’t given up any part of her life out of fear of the coronavirus as she listed friends and elderly relatives who survived COVID-19.

“I believe this fear we place on people by sounding the horn of terror, I think we have to stop that. We are doing very well with what we have. We have masks. I respect masks when necessary. I think all the adults I run into are very aware of when they should and should not be wearing a mask,” Kline said.

Four people in the audience spoke out against the resolution, including John Sherbon, who noted state officials haven’t required face coverings.

“We’ve got a governor, we’ve got a president. We’ve got a lot of good people running this country. This is one of those state issue jobs. If the state says we need to do this, and it’s represented by the right people, fine. But our little city of Waterloo does not have the expertise,” Sherbon said.

According to the proposal, enforcement will be up to the mayor or his designee with the aim of compliance and not punishment.