Waterloo OKs incentives for old and new housing plans

WATERLOO — The city’s infill housing program has caught the attention of a San Diego-based developer.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with Goldfinch S&M Properties LLC to renovate blighted houses at 1332 Walker St. and 1804 E. Fourth St.

The city acquired the houses through court orders after they became abandoned eyesores and will turn them over to the developer for restoration.

Goldfinch S&M Properties will get $5,000 cash payments from the city when each of the houses receive occupancy permits.

The company’s chief executive officer said he has interest in fixing up even more houses, which he plans to offer for sale.

“I have local contractors, and I’m going to work as hard as I can to redevelop as many dilapidated properties as we can over the coming months,” said Stanley Evans. “I want to put these properties back together and keep them at a price point of $110,000 or less.”

Proposals from contractors provided to the city show Evans plans to invest $56,000 repairing the East Fourth Street property and about $70,000 restoring the home on Walker Street.