You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo OKs incentives for old and new housing plans
0 comments
top story

Waterloo OKs incentives for old and new housing plans

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city’s infill housing program has caught the attention of a San Diego-based developer.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement with Goldfinch S&M Properties LLC to renovate blighted houses at 1332 Walker St. and 1804 E. Fourth St.

The city acquired the houses through court orders after they became abandoned eyesores and will turn them over to the developer for restoration.

Goldfinch S&M Properties will get $5,000 cash payments from the city when each of the houses receive occupancy permits.

The company’s chief executive officer said he has interest in fixing up even more houses, which he plans to offer for sale.

“I have local contractors, and I’m going to work as hard as I can to redevelop as many dilapidated properties as we can over the coming months,” said Stanley Evans. “I want to put these properties back together and keep them at a price point of $110,000 or less.”

Proposals from contractors provided to the city show Evans plans to invest $56,000 repairing the East Fourth Street property and about $70,000 restoring the home on Walker Street.

Mayor Quentin Hart said he was excited about the chance to save some of the houses the city has been acquiring through court action and turning them into viable houses in older parts of the community.

Many of those houses are demolished at taxpayer expense.

“Redevelopment is something that we’ve desperately been looking for and working with great people,” Hart said. “This could be a continuation of a great relationship.”

The city adopted an incentive program several years ago that allows investors to buy a blighted city-owned house for $5,000 on a contract to fix it up. The investor gets their $5,000 back and another $5,000 bonus upon the project’s completion.

In an unrelated action, council members approved a $40,000 incentive payment to be made over seven years for Net Worth Investments to construct an eight-plex apartment building north of 1150 Home Park Blvd.

The new building is expected to have a completed value of $750,000. The incentive payment of city funds is calculated at $5,000 for each unit being constructed.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News