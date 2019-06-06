WATERLOO — A bumpy stretch of Dysart Road will be rebuilt under a contract approved this week.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a nearly $1.26 million contract with K. Cunningham Construction Co., of Cedar Falls, to reconstruct Dysart from Orange Road north to near the Shaulis Road intersection.
K. Cunningham submitted the lowest of five bids the city received for the project, which also will rebuild a block of West Second Street between Jefferson and Commercial streets downtown.
The project is being financed with a portion of the nearly $10 million in local option sales tax revenue the city receives annually for street repairs.
Most of the streets reconstructed through the local option tax program are built with asphalt. The Dysart Road project, however, was specifically designed with a new concrete surface due to the large volume of trucks using the thoroughfare.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the block of West Second Street was too shallow to use asphalt.
based on the depth of storm sewers under the roadway.
The exact timing of the Dysart Road construction has not been determined.
“It will be done this year as long as the weather cooperates,” Knutson said.
Residents living along Dysart Road should maintain access throughout the project.
“We’re going to do it basically about half at a time,” he said. “Everybody will still have access in and out.”
