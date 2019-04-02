WATERLOO — Road contractors will begin tackling another stretch of University Avenue this week.
Waterloo City Council members approved an $8.37 million contract Monday for Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck to rebuild University from Greenhill Road to Midway Drive at the Cedar Falls city limits.
PCI, which was the lowest of two bidders, is expected Wednesday to begin closing all but one lane in each direction from the entrance to McDonald’s west to Midway Drive.
Michelle Sweeney, of the AECOM engineering firm, said the contractor initially will build crossovers, which will then allow traffic to be head-to-head on one side of the road while the other side is reconstructed.
The project is expected to take two construction seasons, with the phase from McDonald’s east across the Greenhill Road bridge to be reconstructed in 2020.
PCI will completely rebuild the existing roadway, which has significantly deteriorated, changing it from six to four lanes and adding sidewalks, a recreational trail and new sewer lines, water mains and traffic signals.
There are no roundabout intersections designed in this phase of the project.
A $28 million payment from the Iowa Department of Transportation when it transferred jurisdiction of University Avenue to the city is paying for the work. The phase also includes $1.5 million from the Waterloo Water Works to cover the water main replacement.
Meanwhile, Sweeney said changes are coming this week as PCI completes the first phase of the University Avenue project — Greenhill Road to just east of Ansborough Avenue — which was under construction most of last year.
Traffic in the phase one area is expected to begin going head-to-head in the eastbound lanes starting Thursday.
The final phase of the University reconstruction project, which will rebuild the road from Ansborough east to U.S. Highway 63 near downtown, is expected to begin construction in 2020.
