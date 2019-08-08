WATERLOO — The vacant two-story house on Sheridan Road would stick out like a sore thumb if not for its camouflage of overgrown trees.
With homes valued at $350,000 across the street, the deteriorating structure at 327 Sheridan is out of place among the other well-maintained houses and manicured lawns in the Prospect Hills Addition.
City officials hope a new program adopted this week will lead to a redevelopment of the Sheridan Road property and encourage builders elsewhere in the city to construct new housing on “infill” lots left in developed neighborhoods.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 Monday to change their current property sale policy to include a $5,000 incentive payment for those building new housing units on privately owned infill lots.
The previous policy only offered the $5,000 incentive to developers building a new house on a city-owned infill lot, primarily those lots where the city seized and tore down abandoned houses through court orders.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said he believes the city comes out ahead financially over time by extending the program to privately owned existing lots.
“The advantage of getting housing on infill lots is that the city generally has existing water, existing sewer, existing street infrastructure in place,” Anderson said. “We’re already driving by there and maintaining it. We’re plowing it, we’re street sweeping it. We have garbage trucks there.”
The $5,000 incentive payment, which comes from city general obligation bonds repaid through property taxes, is not available for new housing developments.
The payment is only made for new homes on lots in subdivisions which are at least 20 years old and have seen construction on more than 60 percent of the lots.
A related change in the approved property sale policy creates a “mow-to-own” program for vacant lots adjacent to other houses. Each request would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Property owners who agree to mow a lot adjoining their property and keep public sidewalks clear of snow and ice for at least five years can apply to get title to the lot. The move is designed to free the city of maintenance costs and put those lots back on the tax rolls.
Councilman Steve Schmitt cast the lone vote against the new program but said his issue was not with the incentives. Schmitt wanted each request to go through a City Council subcommittee before coming to the full council for a vote.
After amending the policy, council members approved a development agreement with a private developer who is planning to tear down 327 Sheridan and build two new homes on the remaining lot. The developer would get $5,000 from the city for each house, provided the homes are each assessed at $180,000 more.
