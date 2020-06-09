Waterloo offers home buyer education courses
0 comments
top story

Waterloo offers home buyer education courses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Waterloo Iowa logo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Housing Authority is offering classes to help residents become homeowners.

Registrations are being accepted for the July Home Buyer Education sessions, which offer education to low-income families who are interested in purchasing a home. Topics covered in the class include money management, understanding credit, affordability, mortgage, the home search and buyer process.

Participants who complete the class receive a certificate of eligibility for down payment assistance from Waterloo Community Development and other participating agencies.

Home Buyer Education classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 2, 7, 8 and 9 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. The cost is $20. Proof of all household income for the past 60 days is needed to register.

Due to COVID-19 the number of participants is limited. Early registration is encouraged. Registration packets will be available for pick-up starting Monday in the vestibule at the WHA office at 620 Mulberry St. The office is open by appointment only.

Individuals wishing to register should contact Tajah Wright, housing coordinator, by calling (319) 233-0201, or by email to TAJAH.WRIGHT@WATERLOO-IA.ORG.

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.

1:58
Truck Rollover Rescue
Local News

Truck Rollover Rescue

  • 0

Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News