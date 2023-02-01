Waterloo offering program to help low-income residents remove unsightly structures

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo is offering assistance to people who own unsightly structures they wish to demolish.

The city announced Community Development Block Grants can be used to help pay for the demolition and removal of nuisance buildings on a homeowner’s property.

Angie Fordyce, community development coordinator, said the intent is to help clean up neighborhoods for better living conditions.

“If there are blighted garages or structures showing the physical decay, it’s an eyesore but it can be detrimental to public health and safety,” Fordyce said.

To be eligible for the CDBG funds, people must meet Housing and Urban Development income guidelines based on the number of people residing in the home. This equates to being below 80% income.

For example, a four person household must make $66,300 or less per year to qualify. For other household sizes, those interested can go to cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/community_development and click on ‘Neighborhood Services’ and then ‘Garage Demolition.’

“This is a great opportunity for homeowners who are facing financial burdens to take pride in their homes by removing dilapidated garages or buildings on their property,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in a news release. “This funding will also encourage other residents and future residents and business owners to invest in Waterloo.”

The demolition and clearance process begins by homeowners contacting the community development department. Staff will then inspect the site and determine the need, as well as verify information and income of the household. After this, the staff will do an environmental review of the site and project estimates are completed.

The project will then go out to bid and a contractor will be selected. After paperwork is issued, demolition will begin. Fordyce said the bidding process generally takes a couple weeks and the environmental review takes about a month.

“If you remove slum and blight from areas it gives areas a positive outlook,” Fordyce said. “People get motivated and then they take it on themselves to start improving and cleaning up yards and doing home improvements.”

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches