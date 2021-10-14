Waterloo neighbors protest slag recycling yard operating without a permit in their backyards

WATERLOO — The city zoning commission recommended denial of a special permit allowing a steel slag recycling yard after hearing from neighbors who said they worried about noise and airborne metal particles.

Marlon Martin, president of Martin Foundry Service based in Alabama, asked the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission on Tuesday for a special permit allowing his 1.5-acre recycling yard to continue operating at a location across from 235 Glendale St. He also requested a variance from complying with size, spacing and fencing requirements for such properties.

Martin said the company, which has 13 sites in Texas, Indiana, Georgia and Iowa, receives steel slag from the John Deere Foundry, a by-product of steelmaking, and processes it to resell for products like concrete and asphalt. He told commission members his process includes a separator with sprayers that keep the dust at bay while the slag is pulverized.

“I know there’s been a lot of concern in the area, and I want to be a good neighbor,” Martin said.

He said his Waterloo business, which has two employees, had already been operating for around two months because he didn’t know he needed a special permit to operate. The business is located in a M-1 light industrial district, but a permit is needed for that type of business.

“I’ve never ran into this. Course, I never worked up in this part of the country,” Martin said. “It’s a little different down south. A lot different.”

City staff became aware of the recycling yard’s operation when Martin requested an address to be assigned to the property in order to receive electrical services, according to documents.

Neighbor Deana Messerschmidt presented the commission a petition she said 259 neighbors had signed against the business being in operation. She said neighbors complained of soot on their gardens and in the air, as well as heavy machinery and “back-up beeps” and new truck traffic on the roadways.

“It is a loud, dirty and intruding business,” Messerschmidt said. “Anybody that is familiar with that product knows that it is dirty, nasty and should not be allowed into a quiet residential neighborhood.”

Others said the roadways weren’t designed for the heavy equipment, and worried about groundwater contamination, the smell from the slag and their property values plummeting if the business was allowed to continue.

“I worked in a steel mill for 18 years and breathed that soot, I guess you could call it, and it’s very hazardous,” said neighbor Jeffrey Davis. “I’m kind of worried about the kids and the airborne particles they would be breathing.”

City planning director Noel Anderson said he spoke with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which told him there was no groundwater concern “as long as the material is moving on a constant basis.”

Martin said he disputed neighbors’ contentions. He said Quail’s Auto Salvage was nearby, at 202 Glendale St., and said other industrial businesses were close by.

“They’re making this out to be a lot more than it is,” he said. “You’ve got a rendering plant you could walk to, you’ve got a salvage yard. Everybody’s making out like I’m the first guy to enter the neighborhood, and there’s everything over there. I’m just the new guy, and that’s why everybody started to pile up, and I’m from out of town.”

Messerschmidt said it was correct that there were other businesses nearby, but not as close.

“He has moved right behind our houses,” she said.

Commissioner Sue Flynn made a motion to deny the special permit “until we would have more concrete evidence of what the plan was for the area,” including storm water drainage.

The motion was approved and the Board of Adjustment, which meets Oct. 26, will have the final say.

