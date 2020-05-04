Waterloo native wins Pulitzer Prize

“If we don’t excavate the past, we can’t find out how we got here,” Hannah-Jones said during her Cedar Falls speech.

The entire 1619 Project, which was controversial for some, did not win the Pulitzer, but Hannah-Jones' introductory essay for it did.

In her essay, Hannah-Jones wrote, “But it would be historically inaccurate to reduce the contributions of black people to the vast material wealth created by our bondage. Black Americans have also been, and continue to be, foundational to the idea of American freedom. More than any other group in this country’s history, we have served, generation after generation, in an overlooked but vital role: It is we who have been the perfecters of this democracy.”