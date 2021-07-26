Waterloo native Micki McCracken running for Ward 1 seat

WATERLOO — A Waterloo native wants to bring her organizational mindset and curiosity to the City Council this fall.
Micki McCracken, 41, has been the deputy director at Tri-County Head Start for the last three years. Prior to that, she worked in manufacturing for companies that supplied Deere and Co., AMCOL International and MetoKote Corporation, working her way up to management and getting a master’s degree in organizational development from Upper Iowa University.
She’s thought about running for City Council for a few years, she said. Now that her children are older — and after spending the past year during the pandemic watching council meetings — it finally makes sense to run.
“I like to be involved. I love Waterloo, and I’m always looking to do more, be more and solve problems,” McCracken said.
The council meetings she watched perplexed her — particularly the budget meetings, which she felt were rushed.
“I have an MBA and a pretty strong background in finance, and to see some of our council members say they didn’t review (the budget) but then approve it? To me, it was like, ‘OK, we’re getting an 8% tax increase and you’re checking a box,’” she said. “I watched people from around our town get up and speak and say, ‘Please don’t approve this budget,’ and it didn’t matter.”
She doesn’t name anything specific she would have changed about the budget, but believes changing procedures — like those she learned focusing on “lean manufacturing” — would help prevent cuts to staff.
“They got it two days before, from what I understood,” McCracken said. “I don’t really blame anybody for not having all of the facts. I think that, at the end of the day, we have to have some better processes in place.”
McCracken is so far the only candidate to announce a run for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Margaret Klein, who is vacating the seat to run for mayor.
Klein said she found McCracken “quite lovely” but doesn’t plan to endorse anyone for the seat.
“Having represented Ward 1 for four years, I have a lot of faith in its residents to make their own decision on the best replacement for me,” Klein said. “I don’t want to bring any bias into that campaign.”
McCracken liked that Klein was “vocal” and seemed to listen to residents.
“Many people that stood up to talk to council would say, ‘I never heard back from any of you except Margaret Klein,’” McCracken said. “So I don’t know if I agree with her on her views ... but I do know that, if I were elected, I would want to be responsive like Margaret Klein.”
Klein is a passionate supporter of the Waterloo Police Department’s former griffin logo that some said was racially divisive due to its likeness to a KKK dragon symbol. McCracken has “no opinion” on it, noting she wished “more research” had been done and that the city could have come up with different ways to raise money for a new logo.
“It was very uncivilized on both sides,” she said of the public forums held during the controversy. “On these types of discussions, especially, we should be civilized and listening to each other. That didn’t seem to happen.”
One of McCracken’s key issues is “working with and supporting local law enforcement to reduce crime,” an issue she said on her website could include “scheduled recurring meetings and anonymous communication channels” with the police department.
“Crime is the big one (issue) — that, I hear from a lot of people,” McCracken said. Waterloo Police reported a 9% drop in reported criminal offenses from 2018 to 2019, and another 8% drop from 2019 to 2020, though certain categories, like homicide, assault and robbery, rose in 2020.
In McCracken’s ward in particular, basement flooding is another big issues. She was glad to see the city put a retention pond near her home, which she hopes solves some of the issues. She credited Klein for being one who “stood up for that.”
She likes the city’s strategic plan, but believes it’s not being followed.
“I don’t see where any of those goals were met,” she said. “We hired a consultant to talk about our next strategic plan, but I haven’t heard any talk about including any of the goals from the first strategic plan where the goals were never met. ... Those are the kind of things that I think are wasteful.”
McCracken, who is involved in Waterloo Rotary and volunteers at nonprofit organizations, hopes to find ways to add family-friendly amenities to the city, and wants to see Crossroads Mall built back up with local businesses similar to what College Square in Cedar Falls has done.
“I don’t think that I have all the answers,” she said. “I don’t think that I have any of the answers, really. I think that I have a mindset where I can be creative and take everybody’s thoughts into consideration when making decisions.
“I have so much passion for this city,” she continued. “I want my kids to stay here. I want to make change, not just for my kids, for everybody’s kids.”