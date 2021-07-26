Waterloo native Micki McCracken running for Ward 1 seat

In McCracken’s ward in particular, basement flooding is another big issues. She was glad to see the city put a retention pond near her home, which she hopes solves some of the issues. She credited Klein for being one who “stood up for that.”

She likes the city’s strategic plan, but believes it’s not being followed.

“I don’t see where any of those goals were met,” she said. “We hired a consultant to talk about our next strategic plan, but I haven’t heard any talk about including any of the goals from the first strategic plan where the goals were never met. ... Those are the kind of things that I think are wasteful.”

McCracken, who is involved in Waterloo Rotary and volunteers at nonprofit organizations, hopes to find ways to add family-friendly amenities to the city, and wants to see Crossroads Mall built back up with local businesses similar to what College Square in Cedar Falls has done.

“I don’t think that I have all the answers,” she said. “I don’t think that I have any of the answers, really. I think that I have a mindset where I can be creative and take everybody’s thoughts into consideration when making decisions.