WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo announced Tara Thomas Gettman as the new director of strategic communications, starting April 1.
The staff position is responsible for managing and coordinating all strategic communications, marketing and branding efforts for the city -- including economic development activities and other special projects.
The former KWWL-TV news anchor has experience in brand promotion and community engagement. In addition to being a local broadcast journalist for over a decade, Thomas Gettman was the director of school and community relations for Waterloo Schools for eight years. Most recently, she has been the executive director of communications for a technology adoption firm.
She has a master's degree in strategic communication from the University of Iowa and a bachelor of science degree in journalism with a minor in political science from Boston University in Massachusetts.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa players wave to the home crowd after their final regular season game and win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa players erupt on the bench after Riley Wright sinks a three pointer against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks to make a move to the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Ryley Goebel makes a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives between Missouri State defenders on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket as Missouri State's Kennedy Taylor defends on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives to the basket for a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton is fouled by Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the bench as the clock winds down on the Panthers' win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley in hugged from behind by Kayba Laube as the Panthers celebrate after their win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
Northern Iowa walks off the court after opening up their lead against Missouri State at the end of the third quarter on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green draws a blocking foul from Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she drives to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
