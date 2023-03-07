WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo announced Tara Thomas Gettman as the new director of strategic communications, starting April 1.

The staff position is responsible for managing and coordinating all strategic communications, marketing and branding efforts for the city -- including economic development activities and other special projects.

The former KWWL-TV news anchor has experience in brand promotion and community engagement. In addition to being a local broadcast journalist for over a decade, Thomas Gettman was the director of school and community relations for Waterloo Schools for eight years. Most recently, she has been the executive director of communications for a technology adoption firm.

She has a master's degree in strategic communication from the University of Iowa and a bachelor of science degree in journalism with a minor in political science from Boston University in Massachusetts.

