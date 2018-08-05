WATERLOO — Crumbling concrete on Ansborough Avenue will get a new asphalt surface next year while a rutted stretch of Franklin Street will be completely replaced.
Those are two of 14 street segments the city plans to fix in 2019 using revenue generated by a 1 percent local option sales tax.
Waterloo City Council members voted last week to select the streets, giving the engineering department time over the winter to design the annual asphalt overlay and reconstruction projects for a bid opening early next year.
“It seems as though the list is quite a bit smaller than it was in the past,” noted Councilman Pat Morrissey.
Just nine streets are slated for reconstruction with five more in the planned asphalt overlay contract.
“This list is smaller,” said Interim City Engineer Jamie Knutson. “The total dollars are staying the same, but the list is smaller because we’re doing larger pieces than we have in the past.”
Bigger segments include an asphalt overlay on Ansborough from West Fourth Street to San Marnan Drive, covering more than a mile of four-lane roadway, and another overlay on Ansborough from University Avenue north to Maynard Avenue, which is three-quarters of a mile.
Those concrete streets have suffered from severe deterioration in recent years.
The reconstruction contract, which involves removing the existing street and replacing sewers, curbs and other infrastructure, includes the start of a multi-year effort to fix Franklin Street from U.S. Highway 63 east eventually to Nevada Street.
Plans call for the severely rutted portion of Franklin to be reconstructed from East First to East Seventh Street in 2019. Additional stretches of Franklin would be fixed in future years.
The reconstruction contract also includes replacing Dysart Road from Mills Lane south to Orange Road. That roadway had initially been programmed for a 2020 repair but was moved up due to its deteriorated condition.
The city receives about $10 million annually from the local option sales tax, which is earmarked entirely for street repairs and limited construction. About $8 million is programmed each year for the reconstruction and asphalt overlay contracts.
Those projects do not include federal and projects, such as the ongoing reconstruction of U.S. 63, or the University Avenue work, which is funded primarily with state road use tax.
Other streets planned for reconstruction next year include West Second Street between Commercial and Jefferson streets; West Third Street from Kimball Avenue to Clough Street; Forest Avenue from Kimball to Martha Street; Maryland Avenue between Frederic and Lovejoy avenues; Meadow Lane between Russell and Sheridan roads; Oakwood Drive between Candlewick and Greenbrier roads; and the San Marnan Drive frontage road from St. Francis Drive ending west of Hammond Avenue.
Joining Ansborough in the asphalt overlay program are West Fourth Street from Baltimore Street to Kimball; Home Plaza from Ansborough to 105 feet east; and Maynard Avenue from Rainbow Drive to Ansborough Avenue.
I must be getting really,really,really old,I can remember when "breaking news" was important,not just a list of scheduled street repair for next year
