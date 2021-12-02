Waterloo mulls new changes to ward redistricting maps

WATERLOO -- A late census and a misunderstanding about population deviations means city staff has a quick turnaround getting out new ward and precinct maps before a public hearing later this month.

Waterloo went through a major redistricting after the 2000 census but didn't change anything in the 2010 census, said Aric Schroeder, city planner. This year, after the 2020 census came out and the governor signed the legislative redistricting maps into law, that started the clock on a 60-day deadline for cities to do the same with with wards and precincts.

The city's population stands at 67,314, a bit down from 2010, Schroeder said.

"Initially, we didn't think we were going to have to change too much," Schroeder said.

But the initial maps, which ceded parts of Ward 3 to Ward 4, didn't do enough to balance population, Schroeder said.

Cities have strict guidelines on how to draw wards, Schroeder told the council at Monday's planning session. That includes not crossing any federal or state legislative districts or census tract lines, keeping them to a maximum population of 3,500 per precinct in Waterloo's case, and keeping each ward's population within a 10% deviation.

It's that last part that planning staff had confused -- they thought that meant "up to a 10% deviation," instead of a maximum 10% deviation from the lowest to the highest, Schroeder said.

"So we'll have to re-look at some of those boundaries a little bit," he told the council.

Besides the initial changes, which both outgoing and incoming Ward 3 representatives opposed, Schroeder said the new set of proposed maps would move a portion of Ward 1, Precinct 1 -- specifically the area east of Greenhill Road between Maynard Avenue and Rainbow Drive -- into Ward 3, Precinct 5.

Another change would take a portion of Ward 2, Precinct 4, and a "little bit" of Ward 2, Precinct 3, and add it to Ward 4, the ward that had the smallest population in the new census, according to Schroeder. Currently, the line dividing Wards 2 and 4 is the Cedar River, but that would change with the new map if approved.

Councilor Pat Morrissey said he still isn't pleased with the loss of Ward 3 residents to Ward 4.

"I've got constituents in Ward 3, Precinct 2, calling because they are being moved to a different ward," Morrissey said. "They voted to elect a person, Nia Wilder, and they are not very happy" to be moving out of her district, he said.

The council will look at whether to approve a public hearing on the matter Monday. Schroeder said he was recommending it be held Dec. 20 to comply with the state deadline of Jan. 4.

On Wednesday, the council held a special session authorizing the sale of $14.2 million in taxable general obligation urban renewal bonds.

The bond sale was approved after a public hearing Oct. 18, when the City Council unanimously approved issuing up to $14.5 million in bonds, with the extra going toward paying the tax on the bond sale, in order to help “fund the acquisition, construction and equipping” of the 159-acre theme park.

Under the development agreement approved by the council, the theme park will get a 50% tax rebate for 20 years for any value over $510,350, and the city will reconstruct a segment of East Shaulis Road adjacent to the park.

In exchange, the city will receive 56 acres of property north of Lost Island Water Park and east of Hess Road, and developers will complete construction of the new theme park by the end of 2022.

