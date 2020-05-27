Waterloo moves to ban standing in medians near Crossroads

Grieder noted none of the 10 pedestrians killed by vehicles over the past decade in Waterloo were walking in the Crossroads area and very few of the 341 pedestrians injured were in that area.

Waterloo has a longstanding ordinance that prohibits people from soliciting money from people in vehicles and on public streets. But Waterloo police stopped enforcing the ordinance after similar laws in other cities were struck down in 2015 by state and federal supreme courts as violations of the First Amendment.

City Attorney Martin Petersen said some cities whose soliciting ordinances were invalidated have returned with ordinances designed to cover median safety, including Des Moines.

The ordinance does not include any language related to soliciting.

“Even though you’re not labeling it, this is an anti-soliciting (ordinance),” countered Morrissey. “If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.”

But Klein, who pushed for the ordinance after hearing complaints about the situation near Crossroads, said it wasn’t a move to ban panhandling. That would still be legal on the side of the roadways in Crossroads.